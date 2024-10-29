Kyra Carusa stars as Republic of Ireland coast into EURO 2025 play-off final

UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 play-off semi-final second leg

Republic of Ireland 3-0 Georgia (9-0 on aggregate)

It was always going to be anti-climatic. A long night for Georgia got longer inside just three minutes. Ireland kept the pressure on and still know this was far from their best.

Ceri Holland’s extra-time strike for Wales against Slovakia means some near neighbours await in the play-off final in December. Extra-time was never on the cards in Tallaght.

Julie-Ann Russell’s strike meant nothing in the grand scheme of things but it meant a lot in terms of where the Republic of Ireland are at and what they stand for.

As she sat with her daughter post-match, she looked at peace having missed out on four successful years on the international stage. She looked content and confident that big days lie ahead. Her third goal since her return earned her player of the match.

Kyra Carusa was the star of the show in the opening 45, her sublime finish from a narrow angle rifled into the top right-hand corner on the half volley to put her side two to the good.

Next a slide rule pass had her in behind, and a clumsy challenge from her Georgian opponent ended up in a penalty.

But on second viewing Carusa’s movement was genius, getting her body between ball and defender and creating what had looked like an exceptionally clumsy foul, when in reality it wasn’t.

If we’re calling that clumsy, the same could arguably be said for Katie McCabe’s resulting penalty, certainly too much purchase on it at the very least as the ball flew over the crossbar and into the stands.

Not to worry. 8-0 on aggregate, 2-0 on the night, a date with destiny long since secured. You’d wonder in the Irish dressing room were they even curious how the Wales-Slovakia encounter was going.

A dead rubber meanwhile in Tallaght, straight on the front foot as the second half began. A dead duck handled in the most professional manner, what one has come to expect of this star-studded Irish side.

That McCabe took to the pitch at all was a signal of Irish intent, Eileen Gleeson’s teamsheet matching her pre-match call for ambition and ruthlessness. It starts from the top.

Republic of Ireland's Abbie Larkin (left) alongside Louise Quinn during the World Cup finals in Australia

Top to bottom and top to bottom corner as Carusa’s first half effort was contrasted with a moment of comeuppance from McCabe, as she picked up a short corner and lashed it in low to the near post having shaped to shoot to the other side.

Young Abbie Larkin, a star in Tbilisi, was then taken off with an eye to what’s ahead. Soon McCabe too, a huge ovation briskly following to verify the fact that she is nothing short of a superstar.

Word surely filtered in then of extra-time in Cardiff, an altogether different tie, as the Irish pressure never relented.

Perhaps they will be disappointment too with their creativity and option taking in the final third, the Georgians posing little to no attacking threat.

Improvement will certainly be the target as ever for an ambitious outfit, with the play-off final second leg taking place at the Aviva Stadium in December.