Kylian Mbappe sinks Man City and PSG progress with thumping win over Brest

Manchester City failed to make the last 16 of the Champions League for the first time since 2012

Manchester City crashed out of the Champions League after a world-class display from Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe sealed a 6-3 aggregate win for the LaLiga champions.

Mbappe scored a brilliant hat-trick to power the holders to a 3-1 victory in the second leg of their play-off tie against City, who failed to make the last 16 for the first time since 2012.

Nico Gonzalez pulled one back in added time after an Omar Marmoush free-kick hit the bar but the contest was long since over with the night belonging to Mbappe.

Paris St Germain hammered Brest 7-0 at the Parc des Princes to cruise into the last 16 with a 10-0 aggregate victory.

Seven different players were on the scoresheet as PSG recorded their biggest win in European competition in advancing to meet either Liverpool or Barcelona, the top two clubs from the league phase.

Bradley Barcola and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia extended PSG’s first-leg advantage before the interval and Luis Enrique’s side showed no mercy in the second half.

Vitinha, Desire Doue, Nuno Mendes, Goncalo Ramos and Senny Mayulu completed the rout in this one-sided all-French affair.

Ryan Flamingo scored an extra-time winner for PSV Eindhoven as they dumped out Juventus with a spectacular 3-1 second-leg win to go through 4-3 on aggregate.

The Eredivisie side fought back from 2-1 down after the first leg in Turin with Ivan Perisic and Ismael Saibari scoring the goals, in between which Timothy Weah had netted to briefly put the Serie A side back into the ascendency.

PSV’s progression means they will face either Arsenal or Inter Milan.

Borussia Dortmund drew 0-0 with Sporting Lisbon to progress to the last 16 with a 3-0 aggregate victory.

Serhou Guirassy, Pascal Gross and Karim Adeyemi had scored the goals in Portugal that rendered the second leg little more than a formality, though Dortmund could have wrapped up victory on the night had Guirassy not had his second-half penalty saved by goalkeeper Rui Silva.

The Bundesliga side, who are unlikely to qualify for next season’s Champions League via their league position, will face either Aston Villa or Lille in the next round.