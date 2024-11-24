Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham help Real Madrid stay on Barcelona’s heels

Jude Bellingham was on target for Real (Bernat Armangue/AP)

Kylian Mbappe ended a four-game goal drought and Jude Bellingham netted for a second consecutive match as Real Madrid eased past Leganes 3-0 in LaLiga.

Los Blancos, sitting in second, capitalised on leaders Barcelona’s draw to Celta Vigo on Saturday to move four points behind with a game in hand.

After Mbappe’s first-half opener, Federico Valverde and Bellingham scored in the second half to make it seven goals and two clean sheets in two games for Madrid.

Gerard Moreno’s late penalty helped fourth-placed Villarreal rescue a late point in a 2-2 draw at Osasuna.

Djibril Sow’s 27th-minute goal helped Sevilla to a 1-0 win over Rayo Vallecano, who had Unai Lopez sent off on the stroke of half-time.

In Serie A, Romelu Lukaku scored for Antonio Conte’s Napoli in a 1-0 win over Roma to help them reclaim top spot.

Yacine Adli and Moise Kean were on the scoresheet as Fiorentina won 2-0 at Como, with Alberto Dossena shown a red at the death for Cesc Fabregas’ hosts.

Milan Duric’s 63rd-minute equaliser cancelled out Adam Masina’s opener as Monza held Torino to a 1-1 draw.

Patrick Vieira was denied victory in his first game in charge of Genoa after Roberto Piccoli’s late penalty salvaged Cagliari a 2-2 draw.

In Ligue 1, fourth-placed Lille inflicted more misery on struggling Rennes after Edon Zhegrova’s 45th-minute goal secured a 1-0 win.

Le Havre returned to winning ways with a 2-0 victory at Nantes following goals from Josue Casimir and Steve Ngoura, while Hamed Traore’s late goal handed Auxerre a dramatic 1-0 triumph at home to Angers.

Borussia Monchengladbach extended their unbeaten run in the Bundesliga to five games after goals from Alassane Plea and Tim Kleindienst gave them a 2-0 win over St Pauli, while Mainz beat Holstein Kiel 3-0.