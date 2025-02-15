Kilmarnock beat basement side St Johnstone to move into top six in Premiership

Kilmarnock moved into the top six in the William Hill Premiership as they secured a comfortable 3-1 victory over bottom side St Johnstone at Rugby Park.

Liam Polworth gave the home side an early lead as he dispossessed Elliot Watt before showing great composure to coolly dink over Andy Fisher in the St Johnstone goal.

Two goals in three second-half minutes then put the game beyond St Johnstone just before the hour mark, as Fraser Murray’s sensational free-kick and Bobby Wales’ composed low finish had Killie 3-0 in front.

St Johnstone had won four matches on the bounce but, despite a late consolation from Graham Carey, their recent revival came to a halt as they tamely slipped to a defeat that sees them remain six points adrift of 11th-placed Dundee at the foot of the table.

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes had made two changes from the side who beat Dundee United last time out, with Robbie Deas and Polworth replacing David Watson and Danny Armstrong, while the visitors made just one change from their Scottish Cup win over Hamilton, as Barry Douglas came in for Taylor Steven.

St Johnstone have adopted a more possession-based approach since the appointment of manager Simo Valakari but they were architects of their own downfall in the ninth minute as they surrendered possession while trying to play out from the back, allowing Killie to take an early lead.

Saints midfielder Watt was hustled out of it by Polworth, who then raced on to Wales’ precise pass before chipping the ball over onrushing goalkeeper Fisher to open the scoring.

St Johnstone were rattled and it was almost 2-0 minutes later as Wales swivelled superbly and shot narrowly wide of the post with Fisher beaten.

It took the away side until the 36th minute to have a chance of note as Stephen Duke-McKenna’s precise cross-field ball found Sam Curtis but he could only shoot straight at Kieron O’Hara with his left foot.

Kilmarnock were then inches away from a second goal in the 44th minute as the impressive Murray drove down the left before crossing for Marley Watkins who headed against the crossbar.

Saints boss Valakari sent on Steven and Zach Mitchell for Douglas and Curtis at the break as he looked to get his side back into the game.

But it was Killie who started the second period the brighter and Murray was involved again, crossing for Brad Lyons whose left-foot volley was kept out by the feet of keeper Fisher.

Winger Murray had been a constant threat and he got the goal his performance deserved in the 57th minute as he doubled the hosts’ lead with a spectacular free-kick.

From fully 25 yards out he curled the ball beautifully over the wall and into the bottom left-hand corner, leaving Fisher with no chance.

Three minutes later and it was 3-0, as young striker Wales continued his strong season by scoring another superb goal, running onto Lewis Mayo’s pass before controlling expertly and coolly slotting the ball into the far corner.

The Perth side should have had a route back into the game in the 67th minute as Carey slid in Makenzie Kirk but the young striker blazed wildly over the bar.

St Johnstone would eventually get on the scoresheet in added time as Carey swept the ball home from six yards out but that was just a consolation as Killie saw the game out comfortably to record their second consecutive home victory and keep their European hopes very much alive.