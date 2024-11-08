Khadija Shaw hits hat-trick as Manchester City crush Tottenham in WSL

Khadija Shaw plundered a record sixth Women’s Super League hat-trick as Manchester City went four points clear at the top of the table after a 4-0 rout of Tottenham.

City got off to an ideal start at the Etihad Stadium when Jamaica striker Shaw pounced on defender Clare Hunt’s first-minute error to put the unbeaten leaders ahead and she doubled her tally within 14 minutes when she headed home Lauren Hemp’s inviting cross.

Hemp was denied a third when her 57th-minute shot hit the left post, the bar and then the right post, but Jill Roord blasted past goalkeeper Becky Spencer and Shaw completed her treble from Hemp’s 67th-minute cross.

Beth Mead started the ball rolling as Arsenal dented Brighton’s fine start to the campaign with a 5-0 drubbing at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners were ahead after just 13 minutes when England winger Mead cut inside and fired past keeper Sophie Baggaley and Caitlin Foord doubled their advantage nine minutes later when she converted Kim Little’s cross.

Frida Maanum made it three with just 25 minutes gone, curling a fine effort into the top corner, but the fourth goal did not arrive until 14 minutes from time when substitute Lina Hurtig headed home from close range before Alessia Russo beat Baggaley from the spot in stoppage time.