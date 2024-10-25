Katie McCabe stunner helps Ireland coast to play-off victory in Tbilisi

O'Sullivan chatted with her Republic of Ireland team-mate Katie McCabe about captaining a team

UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 qualification play-off semi-final first leg

Georgia 0-6 Republic of Ireland

The Republic of Ireland entered the Women’s EURO 2025 qualification play-off tonight hoping that class would tell.

Often in international football, that isn’t the case. Particularly in these dreaded, fatal play-offs, but in Tblisi, Ireland shone to leave the return date in Dublin looking a whole lot less precarious than might have been the case.

If Katie McCabe’s penalty was a nerve settler as the half-time whistle approached, her second and her country’s third was the epitome of that gulf in class that Eileen Gleeson hoped might show.

After all, this was a battle of the world’s 24th ranked side against its 118th, and as the world’s 22nd best player attempted an audacious lob, it was very much shackles off.

Tatia Gabunia scrambled in retreat, trying, then hoping, then praying, but soon cursing. There was little to nothing she could do. Sheer class. 3-0.

On another day Kyra Carusa’s strike would have been goal of the day, with Aoife Mannion’s assist worthy of much credit.

But it mattered little, it’s a results business, and Jessica Stapleton’s fourth will be winning no Puskas award.

The scoreline became about as ugly as an elongated VAR check on her scuffed header, the referee’s mic apparently disconnected, Stapleton in limbo, the result never in doubt all the while.

Republic of Ireland's Kyra Carusa (right) was one of Ireland's star performers.

4,000 odd kilometres apart geographically. Poles apart in footballing terms.

Three, four, five minutes passed, eventually the most belated of belated celebrations, justice done. You can only beat what’s in front of you. Why not beat them well?

Marissa Sheva’s stunning, finessed fifth showed no indicator that she had never before scored an international goal. Indeed Stapleton had crossed that off her own bucket list, soon the aforementioned Mannion too with a guided header, unmarked at the far post.

And Abbie Larkin’s Player of the Match award was yet another positive on a near faultless night in the Georgian capital. Just 19 years of age, she seems sure to have a bright future ahead.

Speaking to RTÉ, the Crystal Palace star said:

“I think we played really good football. We were just trying to find our feet, taking our time, no need to rush things. We got the result we wanted in the end.

“I’m definitely proud of myself, of how I played today.

“I never take playing for Ireland for granted. I got my first goal against Georgia, pity I couldn’t get another one today! I’m really proud of the girls today.”

Six goals, five different goalscorers, the early frustrations long forgotten.

The second leg now looks all but a formality, with a place in the EURO 2025 play-off final awaiting the winners.

That will be against Slovakia or Wales, with the Welsh beaten 2-1 away from home tonight in a much tighter affair