Kai Havertz reveals surgery on season-ending hamstring injury was a success

Arsenal striker Kai Havertz has revealed he has successfully undergone surgery to repair the hamstring injury which has ended his season.

The Gunners revealed last week that the 25-year-old Germany international required an operation to address the damage he suffered during a warm weather training camp in Dubai, and that procedure has now been performed.

Posting a photograph from his hospital bed on Instagram, Havertz said: “The last few days have been tough to process both physically and mentally. But yesterday was a good day. A successful op and a win.

“Thanks for all the messages of support over the last few days, it’s really helped.

“I’m now focused on my journey to full fitness and giving all the support I can give to the team in the background.”

Havertz, who had scored 15 goals for the season when misfortune struck, will now embark upon a period of rehabilitation which is expected to extend into Arsenal’s preparations for next season.

With Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli also currently injured, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has seen his attacking options severely limited.

However, midfielder Mikel Merino provided an unlikely solution on Saturday when he came off the bench to score both goals in a 2-0 Premier League win at Leicester.