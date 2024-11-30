Justin Kluivert makes spot-kick history as Bournemouth beat Wolves

Bournemouth’s Justin Kluivert became the first player in Premier League history to score a hat-trick of penalties as he inspired a 4-2 win at Wolves.

Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa, who gave away two of the spot-kicks, confronted angry supporters at half-time as the home side’s recent revival was brought to an abrupt halt.

It was a manic afternoon at Molineux which saw four goals in the opening 18 minutes, with Kluivert bagging twice from the spot either side of Milos Kerkez’s goal.

The first player to score a hat-trick of penalties in a single Premier League match. Justin Kluivert 👋 🎯🎯🎯#WOLBOU pic.twitter.com/1KpBfy57ux — Premier League (@premierleague) November 30, 2024

Jorgen Strand Larsen had made it 1-1 and then 3-2 but the Dutchman’s third penalty of the game killed it for the Cherries.

The defeat piles the pressure back on Wolves boss Gary O’Neil, who appeared to have bought himself some time after back-to-back wins over Southampton and Fulham.

But fans were singing “sacked in the morning” and “Gary, what’s the score?” as patience is running out.

Bournemouth’s solid season continues as they are in 11th position, with five wins from their 13 games.

Anyone who turned up late would have been kicking themselves as there were three goals in an opening eight minutes of madness.

An absolute slobberknocker 😤 pic.twitter.com/AYdzVwCkR7 — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) November 30, 2024

Bournemouth struck first, having been awarded a penalty after only 56 seconds when Toti brought down Evanilson, with Kluivert striking home from the spot.

Wolves’ response was swift and they levelled in the fifth minute when Strand Larsen planted a powerful header into the corner from Jean-Ricner Bellegarde’s cross.

But the visitors were dangerous every time they came forward and restored their lead in the eighth minute when a sweeping move from right to left ended with Kerkez firing into the roof of the net.

They continued to threaten as Ryan Christie tested Sa and then Evanilson prodded straight at the Wolves keeper when he had time and space.

A third goal seemed inevitable and it came via another penalty after VAR intervened.

Evanilson nicked the ball off Sa’s toes and the goalkeeper’s follow-through caught the Bournemouth striker. Peter Bankes did not award a foul but changed his mind after seeing the incident on the pitchside monitor.

Referee Peter Bankes was at the centre of the action (Nick Potts/PA)

Kluivert coolly converted again as Bournemouth gained control.

Wolves were up in arms as they had two penalty appeals of their own waved away – first Matheus Cunha felt he was pushed in an aerial challenge before Rodrigo Gomes appeared to be sandwiched.

There were ugly scenes in the home end at half-time as goalkeeper Sa went to approach fans who were giving him abuse, but was pulled away by stewards, with the supporters in question ejected.

Wolves gave themselves hope in the 69th minute when Strand Larsen grabbed his second of the match, clinically converting after being played in by Goncalo Guedes.

But the hosts again shot themselves in the foot, with Sa’s nightmare afternoon continuing as he was given a hospital pass by Craig Dawson and clattered into Evanilson.

Bankes pointed to the spot again as the Brazilian became the first player to win three penalties in a Premier League game. Kluivert again did the business from the spot as he also created history, proving deadly from 12 yards.