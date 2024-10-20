Julen Lopetegui plans talks with Mohammed Kudus after red card at Tottenham

West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui will seek talks with Mohammed Kudus but insisted the attacker will be well aware his actions at Tottenham were not acceptable.

Kudus was sent off in the 86th minute of a 4-1 thrashing at Spurs after he struck both Micky van de Ven and Pape Sarr in the face.

It was a moment of madness from the Ghana international, who has endured a difficult time after he had to apologise to his nation following a defeat to Sudan on Tuesday, which means the Black Stars could fail to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations.

#TOTWHU – 82’ VAR OVERTURN The referee issued a yellow card to Kudus. The VAR deemed that his actions were violent conduct and recommended an on-field review. The referee then upgraded the yellow to a red card. — Premier League Match Centre (@PLMatchCentre) October 19, 2024

With a minimum three-match ban on the horizon for Kudus – it could be extended further if the Football Association decide to take retrospective action – the 24-year-old will not play for West Ham again until at least after the November international break.

“I am not going to say here what I am going to talk with him (about), but for sure we are going to talk,” Lopetegui said.

“We are going to have time and I am sure he will be aware that he can improve his answer in this moment because it’s not good for him, for the club and not good for the team.

“But I can’t say anything more because I don’t see the action.”

The red card of Kudus did not affect the result, with West Ham blown away during an eight-minute spell at the start of the second half where they conceded three times.

Kudus had put the visitors ahead and was one of their best players during a largely even first half, but this latest poor result for Lopetegui means he has suffered five defeats in 10 matches since he replaced David Moyes.

Lopetegui added: “We have to be aware it is not enough. Despite we are playing maybe one of the best teams in the Premier League in the attacking phase, we can do better and have to do better in the defensive phase.

“We were working for this and it is true this week is a different week because of the international break, but it is not an excuse, we have to do better.

“We knew the kind of team we had in front, how they want to attack and so maybe I have to improve too my translation with them, my players, for sure.

“We are very frustrated, we are so sorry for the result, but we are going to work very, very hard for the next challenge.”

It was a memorable day for Yves Bissouma, who scored only his second goal for the club when his 52nd-minute strike put Tottenham ahead.

He told SpursPlay: “I was lucky to score the goal that changed the game because before it was 1-1 and they were still believing.

“When they come here, they believe they can win like us so it is the same but this goal make the game change.

“After we score two goals in a row and for me I think it is fantastic. A fantastic win.”