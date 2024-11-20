Soccer

Juan Mata joins San Diego FC ownership group

The 36-year-old currently plays for Western Sydney Wanderers in the Australian A-League.

Juan Mata has joined San Diego FC's ownership group
By PA Sport Staff

Former Spain international Juan Mata has joined the San Diego FC ownership group, the club have announced.

The 36-year-old, who currently plays for Western Sydney Wanderers in the Australian A-League, has become the first active player to hold an ownership stake in Major League Soccer (MLS).

Mata previously played for Manchester United and Chelsea and won the World Cup with Spain in 2010 and European Championship in 2012.

He said: “Joining San Diego FC as a partner is an exciting opportunity to help build something truly special in a city and league that are experiencing incredible growth.

“I look forward to contributing my experience and passion for the game and working alongside everyone here to build a club that inspires both on and off the pitch.”