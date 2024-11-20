Juan Mata joins San Diego FC ownership group

Former Spain international Juan Mata has joined the San Diego FC ownership group, the club have announced.

The 36-year-old, who currently plays for Western Sydney Wanderers in the Australian A-League, has become the first active player to hold an ownership stake in Major League Soccer (MLS).

From the pitch to ownership — welcome, Juan Mata.⁰World Cup and UEFA Champions League winner @JuanMata8 joins San Diego FC as a Club Partner, becoming the first active international player to invest in @MLS.⁰Read more ⬇️ — San Diego FC (@sandiegofc) November 20, 2024

Mata previously played for Manchester United and Chelsea and won the World Cup with Spain in 2010 and European Championship in 2012.

He said: “Joining San Diego FC as a partner is an exciting opportunity to help build something truly special in a city and league that are experiencing incredible growth.

“I look forward to contributing my experience and passion for the game and working alongside everyone here to build a club that inspires both on and off the pitch.”