Josh Sargent scores equaliser as Norwich draw at Hull

Josh Sargent was on the scoresheet for Norwich

Josh Sargent caused problems for relegation-threatened Hull again as he headed in to earn a 1-1 draw for play-off chasing Norwich.

Sargent’s 47th-minute goal was the third time that he has struck against the Tigers recently.

The United States forward’s effort was a reply to Hull taking a 14th-minute lead through Matt Crooks’ fine finish.

It meant that Hull’s disappointing home form carried on with only two wins in 16 for them on their own turf.

It could have been worse for Hull as Borja Sainz hit a post in the 75th minute.

Czech Republic winger Matej Jurasek made his first Norwich start following his move from Slavia Prague.

Hull also had a recent signing – Louie Barry, on loan from Aston Villa – coming into the starting line-up.

The Tigers came close early on when Steven Alzate delivered a well-hit long ball for Joe Gelhardt, whose angled shot was pushed wide by Angus Gunn.

Gelhardt was looking dangerous and his delivery for Lewie Coyle led to the Hull captain crossing for Crooks to steer in from eight yards.

That gave Hull a deserved 1-0 lead in the 14th minute after an assertive start.

Momentum in the game started to change, though, as the first half went on, with Hull starting to be camped deeper and the Canaries getting forward more.

Norwich threatened in the 32nd minute with a glancing header wide by captain Shane Duffy from Jacob Wright’s free-kick.

And there was another scare for the Tigers shortly before the interval when Jurasek fired a ball across the face of goal, but no Norwich team-mate could supply a finishing touch.

Although Hull went in at the break with a 1-0 lead, there was a sense that they were inviting too much pressure.

Norwich quickly struck in the second half as Kellen Fisher’s cross from the right was met by a close-range header by Sargent.

As Norwich scored their equaliser, there was the bizarre sight of a squirrel running around on the MKM Stadium pitch near the action.

After suffering that setback, Hull began to push forward more again. The game had become a messier contest, though, as Norwich resisted Hull advances and probed.

The Tigers had a near-miss when Regan Slater fired out a cross-field pass for Gelhardt on the right and he charged forward then shot just wide.

Norwich came agonisingly close in the 75th minute as Sainz’s shot hit a post, from the edge of the six-yard box, and the ball was then scrambled clear.

It was a nervy end for Hull – with shouts for handball against Sean McLoughlin but nothing given – but they did enough to take a point.