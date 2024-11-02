Josh Murphy strikes as Portsmouth hit back to draw with Hull

Josh Murphy’s deflected strike helped Championship basement club Portsmouth earn a 1-1 draw away to frustrated Hull.

Murphy equalised within 20 seconds of the second period starting, with a 12-yard shot that diverted off Lewie Coyle, as the home side made a mess of clearing a cross from the impressive Callum Lang.

It was winger Murphy’s first goal for Portsmouth since joining in June after he turned down a new deal at Oxford.

It sparked a much-improved second-half showing from John Mousinho’s visitors, after Hull dominated the first half.

Joao Pedro had put Hull in front in the 11th minute, steering in from seven yards after Mohamed Belloumi’s low cross.

That was also the Brazilian-born, Italy-capped forward’s first goal for Hull since joining the club as a free agent in late September.

But Hull have now not won in five matches, with two losses followed by three draws, while Portsmouth ended their run of two successive defeats.

The Tigers started with Pedro in place of Chris Bedia, who dropped to the bench before coming on late on. Pompey made three changes including a start for Matt Ritchie, who performed well.

Hull dominated possession early on and were rewarded when Pedro struck, evading defender Tom McIntyre.

The Tigers came close to quickly doubling their advantage when Xavier Simons’ close-range effort, from another Belloumi cross, was saved well by Nicolas Schmid.

Lang was soon appealing in vain for a penalty when he was challenged by Simons, who won the ball.

Lang caused more danger soon afterwards when he produced an angled strike that was pushed away by Ivor Pandur.

Schmid had to come to the rescue again when he smothered a Gustavo Puerta shot after the Hull midfielder’s piercing run.

The visitors levelled with Murphy’s strike and suddenly it was a different game as a more confident Portsmouth stayed on the front foot and Hull struggled to play out from the back.

It could have got worse for the Tigers when Kusini Yengi spurned a close-range headed chance from Andre Dozzell’s cross.

Pompey then had another shout for a penalty when Yengi was challenged by Charlie Hughes but referee Anthony Backhouse again saw no wrong-doing.

Hull then survived a scare in injury time when Pandur made a save to send a Lang effort on to the woodwork. The home side, though, left the field to loud boos.