Jordan McGhee on target as Dundee beat David Gray’s struggling Hibernian

Dundee piled more pressure on Hibernian boss David Gray with an emphatic 4-1 William Hill Premiership win at Dens Park.

The Edinburgh side stormed into an early lead thanks to Nicky Cadden but then crumbled after having Jordan Obita sent off with Dundee netting three before half-time through Jordan McGhee, a Nectarios Triantis own goal and Seb Palmer-Houlden.

Hibs huffed and puffed after the break but Dundee substitute Curtis Main added a fourth deep into stoppage time.

The result leaves Dundee still sitting in seventh while Hibs remain rooted to the foot of the Premiership table.

Dundee made four changes to the team that lost to Aberdeen at Pittodrie two weeks ago with Trevor Carson replacing Jon McCracken in goal while Billy Koumetio, Finlay Robertson and Antonio Portales came in for Ryan Astley, Seun Adewumi and the injured Ziyad Larkeche.

Hibs also made four changes following their defeat by St Mirren a fortnight ago, with Mykola Kuharevich, Cadden, Rocky Bushiri and Josh Campbell replacing Martin Boyle, Junior Hoilett, Marvin Ekpiteta and Kwon Kyeok-kyu.

The Dens Park pitch was in immaculate condition. However, with the ground shrouded in thick fog, kick-off was delayed for 10 minutes.

When the game finally started, conditions were still far from ideal but that did not stop Hibs from taking a sensational lead with just over a minute on the clock when Obita sent a cross into the Dundee box from the left, with Cadden producing a first-time finish into the bottom corner.

However, Hibs’ great start turned sour in the 12th minute when Obita lunged in on Mo Sylla and was shown a straight red card by referee Nick Walsh.

Dundee made their one-man advantage count in the 26th minute when Fin Robertson made space for himself down the left and hit a superb cut-back that was clinically finished by McGhee, giving Bursik no chance.

Dundee’s tails were up and they came agonisingly close to taking the lead when Palmer-Houlden smashed a header off the crossbar with Bursik then making a great save to keep out a Lyall Cameron shot.

However, from the subsequent corner in the 31st minute, the hosts did take the lead with an Antonio Portales header flicking off Triantis and going into the back of his own net.

Hibs would have been hoping to go in at half-time just one behind but they conceded a third in stoppage time when Bursik took a poor touch with the lightning-quick Palmer-Houlden closing him down before stabbing the ball into the back of the net.

Dundee looked to extend their lead further and had a chance to do so in the 57th minute when Sylla played in Palmer-Houlden but the striker’s shot hit the side netting.

However, the Dark Blues added a fourth deep in stoppage time with substitute Main racing on to a pass from Cameron before calmly firing past Bursik.