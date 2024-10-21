John Stones hails ‘special team, special club’ as Man City set new unbeaten run

John Stones is proud to be part of a “special team” after Manchester City made it a club-record 31 Premier League games unbeaten.

Stones was the hero for City on Sunday as he powered home a last-gasp header to beat Wolves 2-1 at Molineux, though the goal was subject to a controversial VAR decision.

The win left City a point behind leaders Liverpool and extended their long unbeaten run in the league, with Pep Guardiola’s men not having tasted defeat since a 1-0 loss to Aston Villa last December.

Stones told City TV: “That’s incredible. The amount of records that we have broken over the years I probably can’t keep count of.

“It’s a special team, special club. How we all stick together and come up with these big moments.

“It’s credit to how we approach the game, how we approach every competition and every day that we go into training and work on who we’ve got in front of us and how we can beat them.

“I didn’t know that was 31 and hopefully we can make it 32 and more.”

It was more despair for Wolves, who contained City and led through Jorgen Strand Larsen’s early opener before being pegged back by Josko Gvardiol’s stunning strike.

Defeat leaves them with one point from their opening eight games, but they have played City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Aston Villa, Chelsea and Newcastle.

“It’s just such a cruel run of fixtures that we’ve got to face,” boss Gary O’Neil said.

“Away games in the Premier League are really tough. Our home games have been City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle, probably the toughest start.

“But there’s no excuses and there’s no hiding place, so we need to keep standing up. If these games had come sort of spread out, the results wouldn’t look quite so bad, but as it is, we need to make sure we just keep producing the best of ourselves, and the team will be fine.

“The team will pick up enough points to have a successful season. We just need to get it started.”