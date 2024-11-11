John O’Shea: Matt Doherty’s return to Republic of Ireland squad straightforward

Assistant head coach John O’Shea insisted Matt Doherty’s return to the Republic of Ireland squad was “straightforward” ahead of their upcoming Nations League fixtures.

The Wolves full-back was named in the squad on Monday after three players dropped out and his call-up comes after the 32-year-old expressed his displeasure at being left out by boss Heimir Hallgrimsson in October, when centre-back Andrew Omobamidele played ahead of him against Greece.

Southampton’s Ryan Manning and Everton’s Jake O’Brien will also join up with the squad following the withdrawals of Shane Duffy, Adam Idah and Seamus Coleman due to injury.

Squad update | A trio of changes as Seamus Coleman, Shane Duffy & Adam Idah are ruled out of the squad through injury Ryan Manning, Jake O’Brien & Matt Doherty all join up for our two UEFA Nations League fixtures 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/6eqfcmAXQV — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) November 11, 2024

Ireland are back in Nations League action against Finland on Thursday and England on Sunday, and O’Shea believes Doherty can provide some much-needed experience in the squad.

“The boss would have spoken to Matt and it was straightforward,” O’Shea told reporters at a press conference.

“In terms of that experience that’s needed around the group, he’s one of the elder statesmen as well and it’s important to have that experience of lads who have been around the group for a long time.

“It’s getting the balance right and trying the newer players in different positions, getting the balance of that right over the next few games and seeing what happens with the (Nations League play-off) draw and planning going forward.

“That’s what we have always spoken about, the balance of that. And obviously, Robbie Brady has plenty of experience, to lose that as well, and like I mentioned, Seamus, you lose that.

Republic of Ireland are back in Nations League action this week (Niall Carson/PA)

“Shane was back in and loses out unfortunately, so there’s three really experienced players, and you’re coming into two really important games, Finland in particular which we know we have to get the right result in that game and then we can focus on England.

“Shane got back into the Norwich team, had a couple of injuries, and then got back in and was playing really well, and then unfortunately he just picked up that little issue that will keep him out of this camp.”

Ireland are currently third in Group B2 having only won one game so far, which came against Thursday’s opponents Finland in Helsinki last month.