John McGinn among several fit-again players back in Scotland squad

John McGinn is back in the Scotland squad

Scotland manager Steve Clarke has welcomed several players back from injury for their final Nations League games.

The likes of centre-backs Jack Hendry and Scott McKenna, Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn and Middlesbrough striker Tommy Conway return to the squad for matches against Croatia and Poland.

Hearts forward Lawrence Shankland and Celtic left-back Greg Taylor are also selected after dropping out last month through injury, while there is no place for Liam Lindsay, Andy Irving and Jack MacKenzie following their call-ups last month.

Celtic winger James Forrest misses out after pulling out of the last two squads through injury.

Steve Clarke has named his Scotland squad for this month's final UEFA Nations League fixtures 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 ➡️ Read more here: https://t.co/rT6FsrFtde pic.twitter.com/63kl8F3JWX — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) November 4, 2024

Rangers midfielder Connor Barron retains his place after being a late call-up ahead of last month’s draw with Portugal, while Aberdeen right-back Nicky Devlin is also included after making his debut late on in the goalless encounter.

Ipswich goalkeeper Cieran Slicker is named along with Hearts captain Craig Gordon and Kilmarnock stopper Robby McCrorie. Norwich goalkeeper Angus Gunn remains out after missing last month’s games with a rib injury while Dundee’s Jon McCracken drops out.

Scotland host Croatia at Hampden Park on November 15 before concluding their Nations League A1 campaign in Warsaw three days later.