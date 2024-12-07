John Eustace remaining calm after Blackburn claim battling win at Hull

Manager John Eustace highlighted two key areas he believes can help Blackburn sustain a Championship play-off push after watching his team’s 1-0 success at Hull.

Sean McLoughlin’s 20th-minute own goal earned sixth-placed Rovers a fourth successive win as new Tigers chief Ruben Selles saw his side’s latest defeat from the stands.

“I believe we have a good squad and an honest group of players,” said Eustace. “In the Championship that can get you a long way.

“It is relentless, it is up and down, so you must stay level-headed and work hard.

“Last month we lost three in a row but I felt no one stopped believing.

“We are growing as a group and we are hard to play against. But it is very important we do not too get carried away.”

Rovers certainly didn’t have things all their own way against their struggling hosts.

However, they profited from the game’s biggest break when Callum Brittain crossed and McLoughlin deflected the ball past Ivor Pandur from six yards.

Otherwise, Hull dominated the chances, totting up nine in the first half alone against none in reply.

Indeed, Rovers’ first shot on target came eight minutes from time through full-back Owen Beck.

“We knew it would be a difficult game and with a new manager sitting in the stands they were going to have a reaction,” added Eustace.

“But though we had to deal with a lot of pressure, a lot of their shots were from outside the area.

“The goal we scored was an outstanding footballing goal; building up from the back and playing exciting football going forward.”

After his final game as interim manager, Andy Dawson says first impressions on meeting ex-Reading boss Selles have been positive.

Selles will officially take charge on Monday but met his new charges last Friday.

“He is a very personable guy,” said Dawson. “The staff that have come with him are good people.

“He said hello to the guys and met all the staff. But then let us crack on. He said ‘I have been in your situation and don’t want to interrupt any preparations’.

“He spoke to the players again after the game and was really bright.

“We can concentrate now on hitting the ground running on Monday and having a good week.

“The first signs of Ruben and the people around him are ‘we are going to help each other’.

“He has a personable trait which is great because everyone will run through a brick wall for you when you have that side.”

On City’s sixth successive defeat, Dawson insisted: “It will change for us.

“But you make your own luck with a no-excuse mentality and things will go our way.

“In terms of the performance, especially in first half, I thought the lads were excellent. They gave us everything we asked of them.

“The football was quick and we created chances. We have to keep getting in those areas and at some point we will get a ricochet, something will go in and it will kick-start our season.”