John Eustace not in charge of Blackburn at West Brom as Derby talks continue

Blackburn will be managed by first-team coach David Lowe for Wednesday’s Championship game at West Brom as talks between Rovers boss John Eustace and Derby continue.

Eustace confirmed following Sunday’s 2-0 FA Cup loss to Wolves that Derby had made an official approach for his services, with Blackburn on Monday saying they had “reluctantly granted” him permission to speak to them.

And ahead of Wednesday’s contest at the Hawthorns, a further update on Rovers’ official website said: “Discussions between Blackburn Rovers and another Championship club over the future of John Eustace and his backroom staff remain ongoing.

“As a result, David Lowe will lead the team for tonight’s important Championship fixture against West Bromwich Albion, supported by Damien Johnson, Ben Benson, Mike Sheron and Paul Butler.”

Former midfielder Eustace finished his playing career with Derby, who are currently battling to avoid relegation from the Championship.

The 45-year-old took charge at Blackburn 12 months ago with them lying 18th in the division – they were sixth heading into the West Brom match.

Rovers’ statement on Monday said: “Blackburn Rovers can confirm that head coach John Eustace has requested permission to speak with another Championship club, following the activation of a clause in his contract.

“The club is extremely disappointed by John Eustace’s request to hold discussions with another club at such a crucial stage of the season, but this has now been reluctantly granted.”

On Sunday Eustace said he was set to sit down with Blackburn’s hierarchy to discuss the matter, and when asked if it was about looking for reassurances about what could be built at the club, he said: “Of course it is.”