Johannes Hoff Thorup hails Norwich support after hard-fought victory over Luton

Norwich head coach Johannes Hoff Thorup paid tribute to the home supporters after watching his side come through a tough test against Luton to win 4-2.

The Canaries went behind and then surrendered a lead before finally securing the Championship points with two late goals as the Carrow Road faithful stuck with their side throughout.

Thorup said: “When we went behind, and then lost the lead, the fans were always there giving their support and we were really grateful for that, it really helped us across the line.

“I think the supporters can see this is a team in the making and can be a bit shaky at times and that is why they need the supporters behind them like this. They can make a big difference.

“I was also pleased with the way the players coped with the setbacks, they work hard and have a great attitude and in the end they got their reward.

“After the difficult spell we had (no wins in seven), it has been a good few days but I thought we were on our way back at West Brom (a 2-2 draw) when we looked much better.

“Scoring 10 goals in two games is obviously very pleasing and with players coming back now we have to make sure we build on that.”

Norwich had to come from behind to record their second home win in the space of five days, with Elijah Adebayo profiting from a poor Anis Ben Slimane back pass to open the scoring on 20 minutes.

The Canaries quickly equalised through Ante Crnac after the Hatters had failed to clear their lines and were in front before the break as the visitors again pressed the self-destruct button.

This time Tahith Chong was robbed by Jack Stacey as he attempted to shepherd an overhit pass out of play, with the resultant cross being gleefully converted by Crnac, who had only scored twice for the club going into the game.

Luton equalised three minutes after the interval when Jacob Brown pounced after the ball ran loose at a corner but two goals in final 10 minutes settled it in the home side’s favour.

Crnac set up Emiliano Marcondes to put Norwich ahead and it was quickly 4-2 as Borja Sainz made it 16 for the season by converting Onel Hernandez’s cross.

Luton boss Rob Edwards didn’t mix his words afterwards.

“I am incredibly angry right now because we have chucked away the points,” he said. “It was a good team performance for the vast majority of the game but individual errors have cost us.

“We go ahead and then concede two goals where we have had ample opportunities to clear the ball. It was horrendous defending.

“We get back into it and it’s anybody’s game but then our defending isn’t good enough and we end up losing it.

“The fans weren’t happy at the end and rightly so. They shouldn’t be. I care massively about this club and I am not happy either.

“I let the players know what I thought about it afterwards – it wasn’t down to a poor team performance, it was just individual errors costing us the points.”