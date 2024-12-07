Jimmy Thelin confident Aberdeen will soon be back to winning ways

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin remains confident his side can turn around their recent run of poor results after a draw at home to St Johnstone extended their winless streak to five matches.

Saints went ahead against the run of play when Makenzie Kirk seized on a calamitous Jimmy McGarry attempt to cut out a cross, but the Dons levelled early in the second half through Leighton Clarkson.

Aberdeen remain second in the William Hill Premiership, though third-placed Rangers are now just five points behind with two games in hand.

And Thelin said: “I think that our performance was not our best we have had this season. There wasn’t the energy or intensity we want to play with.

“Our support have been amazing for far this season but today I can understand some frustration – in football that is normal, sometimes when you have high expectations.

“We have to stick together, to try to push our limits and be better every week we train and play. The game against Celtic was really good energy and we didn’t find a way to show the same energy today.”

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari said: “We played extremely well. The only thing we have been concentrating on is we compete and perform and try to play as well as possible – the results will come.

“Are we disappointed to only take one point? Maybe. But we always respect the result, and I’m so pleased with the performance of our players – how they played with and without the ball against a top side.

“We looked solid and we defended ugly in some moments. There were some moments where we played good football too.

“The performance gives a platform from which results will come, so I’m very pleased.”