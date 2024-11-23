Jim Magilton sure future bright for Cliftonville

CLIFTONVILLE boss Jim Magilton admitted he was delighted with Joe Gormley’s display in the 4-0 win over Loughgall at Solitude which saw the 34-year-old striker bag a hat-trick – but also with the glimpse of the future provided by 15-year-old Coran Madden.

Academy graduate Madden, who turns 16 in February, provided the assist for Rory Hale to complete the scoring for the second-placed Reds who cut Linfield’s lead at the top to five points. The Blues lost 1-0 to Glentoran at the Oval on Friday night.

Magilton said: “Coran Madden is an exciting prospect. We thought this was a great opportunity to introduce him.”

Gormley turns 35 on Tuesday and Magilton is confident he still has plenty more goals in the tank.

“Joe made an outstanding contribution. We are delighted with him and long may that continue,” the former Northern Ireland skipper said.

The Reds led 1-0 at the break though a Gormley penalty, awarded for a foul by Tiernan Kelly on Micheál Glynn.

Magilton added: “First half we were a little bit slower with the ball but second half we pressed higher and there was more intensity in our play.”

Former Reds boss Paddy McLaughlin made a low key start as Glenavon manager in the Mid Ulster Cup in midweek but his first taste of league action ended in a 1-0 derby defeat to fierce rivals Portadown at Shamrock Park, Abu Obhakhan netting early on.

McLaughlin was upbeat despite defeat.

“For large parts of it I was really happy with how we played,” said the Derry man.

“The players were excellent. We deserved a least a point. It’s a promising start, the signs are good. We need to be a bit sharper in the final third, a bit more clinical.

“The atmosphere was brilliant – it was great to see the Glenavon fans out in their numbers.

“We want to pull away from near the bottom. The long term goal is to break into the top six, challenge for trophies and challenge for Europe. But that’s a long way down the road.

“All the players here will get a chance to impress but if we have to bring in reinforcements in the transfer window so be it.”

Portadown boss Niall Currie was delighted with a result that sees his side in fourth, just two points off second and with a game in hand over third placed Dungannon Swifts, who are a point ahead after winning 1-0 at Carrick Rangers through a James Knowles goal.

Currie said: “I didn’t think we were at our best but when it comes to heart we certainly have that. The Portadown support were magnificent.”

Saturday’s scheduled meeting of Ballymena United and champions Larne at the Showgrounds was called off because of a waterlogged pitch.

Larne – now under caretaker Gary Haveron following Ternan Lynch’s switch to Derry City – are 14 points off the pace but with four matches in hand due to Europa Conference League group stage commitments. The Irish League’s first ever group stage representatives are away to Slovenian side Olimpija Ljubljana on Thursday hoping to end a run of three straight European defeats.

Coleraine host Crusaders on Sunday afternoon (12.30pm).