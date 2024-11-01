Jim Goodwin eyes ‘difficult’ Hibernian trip seeking repeat performance

Jim Goodwin is hoping to make it a Dundee United double over Hibernian when they visit Easter Road in the William Hill Premiership on Sunday.

The Terrors emerged 3-2 winners when they hosted David Gray’s side on October 19, with two late goals for the home side sparking wild scenes of celebration.

However, United lost 2-1 at home to Motherwell in midweek, making it two successive defeats, to leave them in fifth place, one point behind the Steelmen.

Hibs have drawn their last two matches but have only one win in 11 games and are second-bottom, one point ahead of Edinburgh rivals Hearts.

Boss Goodwin said: “Well, we know it’s going to be a difficult game, obviously.

“Easter Road is a great venue to play football and a number of our squad haven’t played there before, so they’ll be looking forward to that trip.

“It’s always a decent atmosphere there. I’m pretty sure we’ll bring a good travelling support as well.

“But obviously we’re wanting the same outcome as we got a couple of weeks ago.

“But we know the challenges that we face, Hibs are at the wrong end of the table as far as they’re concerned and they’ve got real quality in their team, so we have to be wary of that.

“But from our own perspective, we’re looking to bounce back after what’s been a couple of poor results, albeit the performance on Wednesday was very good.”

Sam Dalby’s equaliser was in vain after Well’s Tawanda Maswanhise scored his second of the game but Goodwin said: “There were lots of parts of the game that I was very, very pleased with.

“For all the possession and the territory that we had, we were putting balls into dangerous areas, I just think sometimes you’ve got to credit the opposition.

“Motherwell get lots of men back behind the ball and are very good at getting blocks on shots and defending their box really well and credit to them for that.

“From our perspective, the overall performance was a very positive one. Of course, we’ll take learnings from the goals that we conceded and we’ll try to not make those mistakes again I suppose as we go forward.”