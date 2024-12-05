Jeremy Doku: Manchester City players not listening to criticism

Jeremy Doku insists Manchester City will shut out the noise as they bid to get back into the title race.

The Premier League champions finally lifted some of the gloom that had descended on the Etihad Stadium as they swept aside Nottingham Forest to win 3-0 on Wednesday.

It was City’s first victory since October, putting an end to a dramatic loss of form that had seen them lose six of their previous seven games in all competitions.

Kevin De Bruyne was outstanding as City overcame Forest (Martin Rickett/PA)

With four of those defeats having come in the Premier League, many observers had written off their hopes of winning an unprecedented fifth successive title but Doku has been ignoring any criticism.

“No, we just don’t listen to the outside,” said the Belgian, who scored and assisted against Forest.

“At the end of the day, when everything goes well they’re going to hype you up. When everything goes bad you’re the worst.

“We don’t listen, we concentrate on ourselves in our bubble. We know together we’ll be stronger.

“They can say whatever they want. We just stay in our bubble and we’re still in December.

“If they think it’s over, let them think it’s over. We are going to look game by game, try to win as much as possible, and we will see at the end.”

With Kevin De Bruyne starting his first game since September after returning to full fitness, City looked like a side rejuvenated from the one battered by both Tottenham and Liverpool in recent weeks.

De Bruyne, instrumental throughout, set up the early opener for Bernardo Silva with a powerful header and then doubled the lead himself after good work by Doku.

City did have some moments of defensive alarm, not least when Chris Wood went through on goal only to miss the target, but Doku wrapped up the win after a lightning break just before the hour.

Three goals and three points at the Etihad 💪 Highlights from our win over Nottingham Forest ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/adkwDPwIj7 — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 5, 2024

“I’m happy for Kevin,” said Doku, who is making his own way back to form after injury. “His qualities, there is no doubt about it – everybody knows how much we need him when he’s in form. He showed it again – nice goal, nice assist.”

Although City were good value for their win, Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo felt the visitors could take encouragement from their brighter moments in the game.

The Portuguese said: “We went for it. We lost, but that can happen in football. We challenged ourselves and that can be reflected in the next games. The way we created chances – that’s the positive part of the game.

“We pressed and we recovered a lot of balls in good areas but were not clinical in the chances we created. Then City proved – if anyone had any doubts – they are a very good team.”