Jamal Musiala saves point for Bayern in Der Klassiker after Harry Kane limps off

Jamal Musiala headed a late equaliser to rescue a 1-1 draw for Bayern Munich after Harry Kane was forced off injured against rivals Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

The Bundesliga leaders’ unbeaten record was under threat after they fell behind in Der Klassiker at Signal Iduna Park to a fine goal from English winger Jamie Gittens.

Bayern’s frustrations were compounded when top scorer Kane limped off before half-time but they fought to the end and Musiala claimed the leveller five minutes from time.

🔄 Kane picks up an injury and has to come off the pitch. Müller replaces him in attack. ♦️ 33' #BVBFCB 1-0 ♦️ pic.twitter.com/w9N8HaSdFA — FC Bayern (@FCBayernEN) November 30, 2024

England captain Kane suffered what appeared to be a hamstring injury shortly after Gittens had further enhanced his growing reputation by finishing off a swift counter-attack in the 27th minute.

It was the third successive game in which the 20-year-old former Manchester City youngster had scored.

It came after Bayern had started well with Leroy Sane cutting inside to test Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel from a Kane lay-off.

The hosts then suffered a blow when defender Waldemar Anton was forced off injured but they responded superbly to open the scoring.

Gittens burst clear down the left as he raced onto a Nico Schlotterbeck pass and fired emphatically past Manuel Neuer and into the far corner as he cut inside.

Things got immediately worse for Bayern when Kane went down clutching his leg.

The former Tottenham striker was unable to continue and made way for veteran Thomas Muller after 33 minutes.

Gittens put Dortmund ahead with a fine strike (Martin Meissner/AP) (Martin Meissner/AP)

Muller went close to an equaliser early in the second period after being played in by Musiala but Kobel was equal to his effort.

Play quickly switched to the other end and Gittens again shaped to shoot only for Konrad Laimer to intercept at the vital moment.

Musiala and Sane both missed the target as Bayern tried to hit back but the visitors were grateful to Neuer for a brilliant point-blank block to deny Marcel Sabitzer.

Substitute Kingsley Coman failed to trouble Kobel with a shot but Bayern continued to press and finally broke through five minutes from time.

The equaliser came following a free-kick after Sane was felled on the edge of the area. Sane’s initial strike was blocked by the wall but the ball was worked to substitute Michael Olise.

The former Crystal Palace winger swung in a cross from the right and Musiala met it with a well-placed header Kobel could do little about.

Sane felt he should have had a penalty as time time ran down after tangling with Ramy Bensebaini but nothing was given and the honours ended even.