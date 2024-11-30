Jamal Musiala salvages late point for Bayern against Dortmund in Der Klassiker

Jamal Musiala’s late equaliser salvaged a point for Bayern Munich in Der Klassiker at Borussia Dortmund after England captain Harry Kane was forced off injured.

The Germany international’s 85th-minute header cancelled out a first-half opener from Dortmund’s English winger Jamie Gittens to extend their lead at the top to seven points.

But a concern for Bayern was the sight of Kane – who has 14 goals in 12 league appearances this season – going off with a hamstring injury just past the half-hour.

🔄 Kane picks up an injury and has to come off the pitch. Müller replaces him in attack. ♦️ 33' #BVBFCB 1-0 ♦️ pic.twitter.com/w9N8HaSdFA — FC Bayern (@FCBayernEN) November 30, 2024

Bayern’s lead could be reduced to four again if Eintracht Frankfurt beat strugglers Heidenheim on Sunday.

Patrik Schick’s second-half header gave defending champions Bayer Leverkusen a 2-1 win at Union Berlin.

Jeremie Frimpong’s early counter-attack goal was cancelled out by Jeong Woo-yeong on the half-hour but Schick’s fifth of the season lifted Xabi Alonso’s side to within seven points of the leaders.

RB Leipzig’s winless run was extended to six matches after they were hammered 5-1 at home by Wolfsburg, Freiburg were 3-1 winners over Borussia Munchengladbach, Stuttgart snatched a late 2-2 draw at Werder Bremen and Augsburg beat winless bottom side Bochum 1-0.

In Spain, Las Palmas stunned LaLiga leaders Barcelona by inflicting their first home league defeat of the season with a 2-1 victory at the Olympic Stadium.

Diego Martínez: “To win this kind of game, you have to do many things right, and we did” 🔸 https://t.co/icMaIQK6Co#BarçaLasPalmas #UnityMakesLasPalmas pic.twitter.com/QtfI2mSjmG — UDLP English (@UDLP_english) November 30, 2024

Fabio Silva scored a 67th-minute winner soon after Raphinha had cancelled out Sandro’s 49th-minute opener for the visitors, meaning Real Madrid could move to within a point of the summit when they host Getafe on Sunday.

City rivals Atletico moved into second, two points behind Barca, after thrashing Valladolid 5-0 with former Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez scoring his 10th of the season, while Espanyol beat Celta Vigo 3-1 and Alaves secured a late 1-1 draw at home to Leganes.

In Serie A, Tijjani Reijnders scored two and Alvaro Morata the other as AC Milan’s 3-0 victory over Empoli lifted them to within three points of the top six.

Bologna beat Venezia 3-0 while in a relegation battle Como were held 1-1 at home by Monza.

Matthis Abline’s breakaway goal snatched a point for Nantes at Paris St Germain (Christophe Ena/AP) (Christophe Ena/AP)

A brilliant individual breakaway goal from Nantes’ Matthis Abline saw Paris St Germain drop their first Ligue 1 points at home after failing to capitalise on the almost total dominance they had at the Parc de Princes after Achraf Hakimi’s second-minute goal.

Arnaud Kalimuendo’s hat-trick included two penalties as Rennes beat St Etienne 5-0, while Champions League surprise package Brest were 3-1 winners over Strasbourg.