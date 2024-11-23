Jaidon Anthony earns Burnley a win at Bristol City

Jaidon Anthony’s first-half strike proved enough for Burnley to take three points from a 1-0 victory over Bristol City in a rousing Championship battle at Ashton Gate.

The winning goal came on 23 minutes when Anthony found the roof of the net with a close-range shot after City goalkeeper Max O’Leary had dived full length to palm a Josh Brownhill shot into his path.

Burnley were the better side for an hour, but had to withstand a fired-up finale from City, who came close to rescuing a point and claimed to be denied a clear penalty.

Both sides created early chances, Burnley’s Jay Rodriguez having a shot deflected for a corner and City’s Luke McNally heading over from a Max Bird free-kick.

The home side had a better opening on 10 minutes, but Anis Mehmeti saw his shot from eight yards blocked after Bird had broken clear and cut the ball back from the left.

McNally was booked for a lunging 22nd-minute challenge on Hannibal Mejbri, who was causing problems with his direct running. Moments later it was Mejbri cross from the right which led to Anthony breaking the deadlock.

City responded with a Jason Knight having a shot blocked, but too often marred promising moves with poor decision making in the final third of the pitch.

It was Burnley who almost scored again on 39 minutes when Rodriguez’s powerful header from a Lucas Pires corner clipped the crossbar.

City boss Liam Manning made a change at the break, sending on tricky winger Yu Hirakawa for George Earthy. But it was Burnley who continued to create the better chances and they looked certain to extend their lead on 52 minutes.

Brilliant work by Brownhill saw him burst into the box and cross low for the unmarked Luca Koleosho at the far post, but O’Leary somehow got across his goalline to dive and smother the shot, the rebound effort from Mejbri being blocked by Knight.

City were hanging on as Anthony fired inches over from distance and Koleosho had a volley blocked. The hosts lacked their first-half solidity and looked vulnerable to a succession of attacks.

But it was almost 1-1 on 65 minutes as Bird’s pass gave Hirakawa a free run on goal, only for Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford to spread himself and make a crucial save.

City had weathered the storm and Burnley’s Maxime Esteve, Mejbri, Trafford and Pires were booked in the space of six minutes as Scott Parker’s team came under concerted pressure for the first time.

They had to survive a loud penalty appeal when a free-kick into the box skidded onto Brownhill’s arm. Both teams made multiple substitutions, but it was City who finished the stronger, denied by some strong defending.