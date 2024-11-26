Jack Wadham’s goal proves decisive as Sutton see off Solihull

Jack Wadham grabbed the only goal as Sutton made it two wins in a row in the National League with a 1-0 win over Solihull Moors.

The former Bournemouth youngster struck in the 14th minute from a cutback by Ashley Nadesan to grab his first goal since signing in the summer.

Wadham came close to adding to his tally while Solihull’s few opportunities fell to striker Michael Adu-Poku.

It proved a frustrating night for the visitors, who lost 4-3 at home to Hartlepool at the weekend and had scored 12 goals in their previous three league games.