Irish Cup champs Cliftonville begin title defence against Banbridge Rangers

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 04-05-24 Clearer Water Irish Cup Final Cliftonville v Linfield Chris Curran of Cliftonville after winning the Irish Cup during this Afternoon’s game at NFS @ Windsor Park, Belfast. Photo - Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

IRISH Cup champions Cliftonville begin their title defence with a home tie against Banbridge Rangers following the fifth-round draw. Banbridge Rangers are competing in the fifth round for the first time after their 3-2 penalty shootout win over Queen’s University.

Cliftonville needed extra time to see off Linfield in last year’s decider, with the sides tied 1-1 after normal time. A brace from star man Ronan Hale led Cliftonville to the title, their first title since 1979.

Last year’s beaten finalists, and reining Premiership leaders, Linfield take on Wellington Rec, where they will enjoy home advantage. Linfield are the frontrunners on the Irish Cup roll of honour having claimed the trophy on 44 occasions.

Dungannon Swifts, who are currently third in the Premiership table with nine wins from 18 outings, meet Rathfriland Rangers while Larne, the defending Premiership champions, make the trip to Limavady United.

Annagh United will host Portadown in a local derby while Glentoran come up against H&W Welders. Ballymena United will enjoy home advantage versus Ards while Crusaders, 2023 winners, are on the road to either Knockbreda or Banbridge Town.

Full draw:

Annagh United vs Portadown

Bangor vs Newington

Carrick Rangers vs Newry City

Linfield vs Wellington Rec

Dollingstown v Ballyclare Comrades

Coleraine vs Armagh City

Limavady United vs Larne

Dungannon Swifts vs Rathfriland Rangers

Knockbreda or Banbridge Town vs Crusaders

Institute vs Loughgall

Islandmagee or Ballymacash Rangers vs Ballinamallard United

Ballymena United vs Ards

Banbridge Rangers vs Cliftonville (This tie will be played at Solitude)

Belfast Celtic vs Moyola Park

Glenavon vs Dundela

H&W Welders vs Glentoran