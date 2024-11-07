Soccer

Ireland WNT face eastern European opponents for their next Nations League campaign as Northern Ireland take on tough opposition

Turkey, Slovenia and Greece await the Girls in Green in their Womens Nations League group

Republic of Ireland players celebrate following the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 qualifying match at the Pairc Ui Chaoimh in Cork, Ireland. Picture date: Tuesday July 16, 2024.
Republic of Ireland will take on Turkey, Slovenia and Greece in their UEFA Women's Nations League group B2. Picture date: Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Niall Carson/PA)
By Liam Grimley

AFTER making it to the second round of play-offs for the UEFA Women’s European Championships, Ireland have learned their opponents for next year’s Women’s Nations League.

The Girls in Green, who will play in Group B2 this year, have been drawn against Turkey, Slovenia and Greece, a side that has been a banana skin for the men’s national team in recent years.

Last year, Ireland won their Nations League group, winning all of their games against Northern Ireland, Hungary and Albania.

This promoted them to the ‘A’ league for the 2025 Euro Qualifiers, which pitted them against reigning Euro champions England, France and Sweden.

Ireland then finished bottom of that group which, in turn, demoted them to the ‘B’ league for this year’s Nations League.

Northern Ireland managed to avoid relegation after defeating Montenegro in a relegation play-off.

The women’s team from the north have been drawn against Poland, Bosnia & Herzegovina and Romania in group B1.

Women’s Nations League Groups

League A

Group A1: Germany, Netherlands, Austria, Scotland

Group A2: France, Iceland, Norway, Switzerland

Group A3: Spain, England, Belgium, Portugal

Group A4: Italy, Denmark, Sweden, Wales

League B

Group B1: Poland, Northern Ireland, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Romania

Group B2: Republic of Ireland, Turkey, Slovenia, Greece

Group B3: Finland, Serbia, Hungary, Belarus

Group B4: Czech Republic, Ukraine, Croatia, Albania

League C

Group C1: Slovakia, Faroe Islands, Moldova, Gibraltar

Group C2: Malta, Georgia, Cyprus, Andorra

Group C3: Luxembourg, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Liechtenstein

Group C4: Azerbaijan, Montenegro, Lithuania

Group C5: Israel, Bulgaria, Estonia

Group C6: Kosovo, Latvia, North Macedonia

Women’s Nations League dates

League stage
  • Matchdays 1 & 2: February 19-26 2025
  • Matchdays 3 & 4: April 2-8 2025
  • Matchdays 5 & 6: May 28 – June 3 2025
Finals
  • Draw: June 6 2025
  • Semi-finals: October 22-28 2025
  • Final/third-place play-off: November 26 – December 2 2025
Promotion/relegation play-offs
  • Draw: June 6 2025
  • Matches: October 22-28 2025