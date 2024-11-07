Ireland WNT face eastern European opponents for their next Nations League campaign as Northern Ireland take on tough opposition

AFTER making it to the second round of play-offs for the UEFA Women’s European Championships, Ireland have learned their opponents for next year’s Women’s Nations League.
The Girls in Green, who will play in Group B2 this year, have been drawn against Turkey, Slovenia and Greece, a side that has been a banana skin for the men’s national team in recent years.
Last year, Ireland won their Nations League group, winning all of their games against Northern Ireland, Hungary and Albania.
This promoted them to the ‘A’ league for the 2025 Euro Qualifiers, which pitted them against reigning Euro champions England, France and Sweden.
Ireland then finished bottom of that group which, in turn, demoted them to the ‘B’ league for this year’s Nations League.
Northern Ireland managed to avoid relegation after defeating Montenegro in a relegation play-off.
The women’s team from the north have been drawn against Poland, Bosnia & Herzegovina and Romania in group B1.
Women’s Nations League Groups
League A
Group A1: Germany, Netherlands, Austria, Scotland
Group A2: France, Iceland, Norway, Switzerland
Group A3: Spain, England, Belgium, Portugal
Group A4: Italy, Denmark, Sweden, Wales
League B
Group B1: Poland, Northern Ireland, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Romania
Group B2: Republic of Ireland, Turkey, Slovenia, Greece
Group B3: Finland, Serbia, Hungary, Belarus
Group B4: Czech Republic, Ukraine, Croatia, Albania
League C
Group C1: Slovakia, Faroe Islands, Moldova, Gibraltar
Group C2: Malta, Georgia, Cyprus, Andorra
Group C3: Luxembourg, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Liechtenstein
Group C4: Azerbaijan, Montenegro, Lithuania
Group C5: Israel, Bulgaria, Estonia
Group C6: Kosovo, Latvia, North Macedonia
Women’s Nations League dates
League stage
- Matchdays 1 & 2: February 19-26 2025
- Matchdays 3 & 4: April 2-8 2025
- Matchdays 5 & 6: May 28 – June 3 2025
Finals
- Draw: June 6 2025
- Semi-finals: October 22-28 2025
- Final/third-place play-off: November 26 – December 2 2025
Promotion/relegation play-offs
- Draw: June 6 2025
- Matches: October 22-28 2025