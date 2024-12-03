Republic of Ireland denied EURO 2025 dream by dogged Wales

Lily Woodham, right, celebrates scoring for Wales in their Euro 2025 play-off final against the Republic of Ireland

UEFA EURO 2025 play-off final second leg

Republic of Ireland 1-2 Wales

(2-3 on aggregate)

Wales qualified for EURO 2025 at the Republic of Ireland’s expense after a superb performance in Dublin overturned the Girls in Green, and saw them through to a first ever major tournament.

Hannah Cain and Carrie Jones both struck in the second-half as the Irish were denied at the final hurdle, despite an Anna Patten header in response.

The first-half was similar to last week. The Irish on top, Wales sitting back, with Rhian Wilkinson the more animated manager on the sideline amidst some hefty physical exchanges.

Last week Ruesha Littlejohn’s long range strike clipped the bottom side of the bar and went in. This time Denise O’Sullivan’s similarly glorious effort smacked the bar a little cleaner and stayed out.

And as the half grew on, Wales grew. Twice in quick succession Courtney Brosnan dived down low to her left, firstly an effort from a free kick and then a strike from the resulting corner.

Katie McCabe was then arguably lucky to stay on the pitch after a foul on the left-hand Irish wing, having already been booked, with Wales’ Jess Fishlock among those calling for a second yellow.

Irish pressure stepped up again - with Heather Payne seeing a volley smothered - but then the half-time whistle came, at what seemed a bad time for Eileen Gleeson’s side.

Katie McCabe salutes the fans after defeat to England (Damien Eagers/PA)

It got worse just three minutes after the break, as a cross struck Anna Patten’s outstretched arm and a penalty was given after a short VAR check.

Hannah Cain dispatched the spot kick, absolutely nonplussed, rolling it in down the middle as Brosnan could do nothing but watch it slide by.

There was then a penalty call at the other end, again for handball, but there was nothing doing.

Irish pressure was relentless as Wales sat deep, but it was to little avail.

Wilkinson introduced 21-year-old Carrie Jones, and she struck a killer blow after a sweeping counter attack, with Ireland perhaps a little overly exposed and fortunate not to have been caught out a few minutes prior after a stunning Brosnan save.

As 70 minutes came and went, Leanne Kiernan was among those introduced amongst a host of Irish changes in front of over 25,000 spectators.

The Welsh were ruthless in their time management, running the clock down and frustrating Eileen Gleeson’s side. Izzy Atkinson and Abbie Larkin were the last throw of the dice, and Anna Patten struck just seconds after their arrival after Kiernan won a corner.

Megan Campbell launched throw after throw down on the Welsh goal, before a huge Kiernan chance was denied by an outstanding block and a Denise O’Sullivan shot was spooned over the crossbar.

But the Welsh saw it through to leave the Irish dejected.