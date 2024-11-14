Ireland v Finland: Match details, kick-off time and How to watch as Ireland go for the double over the Finns

Republic of Ireland are back in Nations League action this week against Finland in Dublin

HALLGRIMSSON’S Irish squad are aware of the job that needs to be done in this UEFA Nations League fixture against Finland.

This campaign has been a difficult one for the boys in green coming into it with a new manager and regime to get used to under the former Iceland and Jamaica coach.

The only positive result that the Irish have managed is against their upcoming Finnish opposition when they came from behind to beat them 2-1 in Helsinki.

Preston North End’s Robbie Brady got the late winner in that fixture in his typical dramatic style.

Despite a 2-0 loss to their bogie team of late Greece last time out, there is an air of confidence around the boys in green this time around.

Earlier in the week, the Icelandic man in the hot seat said that this next fixture is a ‘little step’ on the road he is paving for his squad.

After this game, Ireland face the daunting trip to Wembley to face the old enemy of England in London.

However, kipper Nathan Collins insisted that nothing but Thursday night’s game is on his mind.

When and where is Ireland playing Finland in the UEFA Nations League?

The UEFA Nations League fixture between the Republic of Ireland and Finland will take place at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Thursday, November 14.

Kick-off is scheduled for 7.45pm.

Where can I watch Ireland v Finland?

You can watch Ireland’s clash with Finland on RTÉ2 or stream the game on the ViaPlay International YouTube channel.