Ireland captain Collins has Nathan but Finland on his mind as Republic seek boost ahead of Wembley visit

Uefa Nations League B Group 2: Republic of Ireland v Finland (Thursday, Aviva Stadium, 7.45pm, live on RTE2)

NATHAN Collins insists he hasn’t even thought about Wembley yet. Ireland play auld enemy England there on Sunday evening but the Republic skipper says the less glamourous challenge of Finland on Thursday is the only thing that matters right now.

He has a valid point because defeat at the Aviva could mean Finland leapfrog the Boys in Green and leave them bottom of the group with England to come.

That will probably mean relegation so it’s first-things-first for Brentford centre-half Collins…

“I haven’t thought of the England game yet,” he says.

“My only motivation is Finland at home. That’s the biggest game in the world on Thursday night and when that’s over then England will be the biggest game in the world.

“You try not to think too far ahead.”

When he looks back at Ireland’s recent form he sees a curve going upwards. Coming from a goal down to beat the Finns 2-1 in Helsinki in October was a badly-needed shot in the arm for Ireland. Although they didn’t go on to beat Greece in the second game of that international window, the spirit and the tempo of their performance remained at the same level.

Before the Finland away game Collins had said he was “sick of it”. He’s feeling a little better now.

“The Finland game, it brought a lot for us,” he said.

“We probably didn’t start the greatest in Greece but then you could see second half there was belief that we could go and win the game.

Nathan Collins will win his 25th cap for the Republic of Ireland against Finland

“I think we’ve been struggling for that belief that we could go win games lately, especially to come from behind away to Finland, brought something different into the team.

“In the Greece game we weren’t at our best first half, but we did create a lot of problems for them. We defended really well as a unit and then we had a right go at the end.

“Unfortunately it didn’t come to anything but again it’s a lot to build on. There’s a lot of belief in there now, it’s a different feeling that we haven’t had in a while so I think to bring that into this camp, it’s going to be good, hopefully.”

A positive result against Finland is essential if the Republic are to continue to build a head of steam and turn the corner after years of forgettable results and performances. Manager Heimar Hallgrimmson has called for the team to be brave and proactive from the first whistle and Collins hopes to lead them to another morale-boosting victory.

Stoke City manager Nathan Jones made him captain of the Potters when he was 18 and five years’ later he remains a leader on the field.

“I don’t think I’ve changed much mentality from then, maybe physically a little bit,” he says.

“I don’t think my style will ever change because there’s an armband on my arm - I’ll always be the same player, if I have it (the armband) or if I don’t.

“I’ll always try and be a leader, be positive and encourage, talk to people. Maybe that’s what he’s seen in me. Why would I change something that I can already do?”

With Dara O’Shea struggling with a back injury, Collins and Celtic’s Liam Scales will be the central defensive duo. It’s a partnership that goes back a long way, explained Collins.

“I’ve watched ‘Scalesy’ play since I was 14 - he played centre-back at UCD with my brother (Josh),” he said.

“I always saw how good he was. Going through League of Ireland, getting the move… He always had qualities of a top player.

“He’s been very patient, he’s a credit to himself, how nice he is, top fella all round.

“He deserves this and he’s taking it by the scruff of the neck. I know he’s there, I know I can give him the ball, I know he’ll win his headers.

“It makes my life easier when someone like that is playing beside me.”