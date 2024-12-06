Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi named Major League Soccer’s Most Valuable Player

Lionel Messi has been named the MLS Most Valuable Player for 2024

Lionel Messi has been named Major League Soccer’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) for the 2024 season.

The Inter Miami and Argentina star, 37, received the award at a surprise ceremony at the club’s Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale on Friday.

A group of academy players were grouped together to spell out the letters ‘MVP’, with Messi’s three sons at the base of the V waiting to hand him the Landon Donovan Trophy for the best player in the US top division.

Introducing the 2024 Landon Donovan @MLS Most Valuable Player – Leo Messi 🏆 Inspirando a la @InterMiamiAcad dentro y fuera de la cancha ✨ pic.twitter.com/UQGnCb41Ht — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) December 6, 2024

Messi helped Inter Miami to victory in the regular season Supporters Shield but they were eliminated from the MLS Cup by Atlanta United.

“I’m very happy to be here every day. I’m very happy to be in this city, in this club that is growing,” Messi said in a speech to the assembled young players.

“I would have liked to have received this award in another situation, being able to play the final next Saturday. But that is also what football is about, overcoming yourself every day. We had a big dream of being MLS champions this year. It didn’t happen, but next year we’ll come back stronger to try again.”

MLS commissioner Don Garber told Messi: “We’re honoured to have you in our league. To have the best player in the world as the best player in Major League Soccer is something that dreams are made of.”