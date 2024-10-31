I’m very motivated to stay at Man Utd and help the club forward – Van Nistelrooy

Ruud van Nistelrooy wants to stay at Manchester United as an assistant

Ruud van Nistelrooy says his “absolute goal” is to remain part of Manchester United’s coaching staff after he finishes his stint as interim manager.

The former striker was put in temporary charge on Monday after the Old Trafford hierarchy unanimously decided to sack Erik ten Hag following a poor start to his third season in charge.

Van Nistelrooy oversaw Wednesday’s 5-2 win against Leicester in the Carabao Cup and is getting ready to lead the side against Chelsea as the appointment of Sporting Lisbon head coach Ruben Amorim edges closer.

Put to the Dutchman that he looks set to take charge against the west Londoners given he is facing the media at the pre-match press conference, he said: “I am guessing that too, so, yes.

“It’s going to be a short job as an interim. That was communicated very clear, and I was happy with that.

“I felt that I was called upon to help the club forward in the situation and obviously it was difficult that Erik had to leave.

“It was very disappointing, obviously with mixed feelings, but after that you have to switch the mindset to win because in the end there’s 75,000 people waiting and celebrating, and millions watching at home.

“I think that’s what we try to do and same for Sunday at least, then after that we’ll see.”

As well as the Chelsea match, Van Nistelrooy is expected to remain in charge against PAOK in the Europa League and Leicester in the Premier League next weekend.

Ruben Amorim is expected to become the new head coach of Manchester United (Zed Jameson/PA)

The fan favourite returned to United in the summer as part of Ten Hag’s refreshed backroom team and hopes to remain as assistant despite Amorim bringing in staff of his own.

“Yes (I could have been a manager), and I decided to come back here for a very important reason – that I’m here,” Van Nistelrooy said.

“As an assistant, I came here to help the club forward, and I’m still very motivated to do so in any capacity as an assistant and now as an interim manager, and after that I go back to my assistant contract that I have here for this season and next.

“I’m very motivated to stay here and help the club forward. That’s my absolute goal.”

Asked if it is expectation that he will remain as an assistant under the new United boss, he said: “We will see but it’s a contract situation that I’m in, and my desire to help the club forward.

“So I can speak to you about my side of this story, and after that, when the new situation is occurring, when the new manager is signing and conversations take place, we have to see how things develop.”

Ruud van Nistelrooy is keen to stay on Manchester United’s backroom team (John Walton/PA)

Van Nistelrooy looked comfortable and confident as he spoke at Thursday’s pre-match press conference, where he dismissed talk he would prepare a side with Amorim’s approach in mind.

“Is he already announced or…?” the interim boss asked a reporter when the Portuguese coach was brought up.

“So then obviously you don’t talk to somebody that’s not announced. That’s logical in my opinion. Again, what the future will bring we will see.”

Van Nistelrooy has not spoken to prospective boss Amorim but was more forthcoming on his conversations with sacked Ten Hag and his former United manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

“I’ve seen him Monday here (at Carrington) and I’ve spoken to him yesterday before the game,” he said of Ten Hag.

“Obviously very disappointed and touched because he really cared for the club.

“I said also yesterday that in the first conversation we had over talks for me to come back to the club with him, I really felt that he cared and loved the club and wanted to bring this club forward.

“That’s where we connected and that’s why he’s also hurt that he had to leave but also proud of his achievements here with the two cups and obviously the history that he’s leaving with that.”

On United great Ferguson, who watched Wednesday’s win against Leicester, he said: “I spoke to him, he wished me luck.

“We spoke shortly about my situation, shortly about the team, and most of all he wished me luck for the game. It’s always great to speak to him.”