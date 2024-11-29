Ibrahima Konate out of Liverpool’s clash with Manchester City

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has been dealt a blow ahead of Sunday’s visit of Manchester City after centre-back Ibrahima Konate was ruled out with a knee injury.

The PA news agency understands the club do not have a timescale for his expected recovery but the defender took to social media to express his disappointment after sustaining the problem late in the Champions League victory over Real Madrid.

“So frustrating to pick up this injury right at the end of a great game on Wednesday night,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Now we start the recovery process but one thing I promise is I will come back and be the best I can be once again. Thank you for the amazing support at Anfield.

“Inshallah we will keep going and I will support the team every step of the way.”

Konate has started every Premier League and Champions League match since replacing the 21-year-old Jarell Quansah at half-time of the season opener at Ipswich.

Liverpool’s Joe Gomez could be set for his first Premier League start of the season against Manchester City on Sunday (Peter Byrne/PA)

Quansah has made only three appearances since, two of which were starts in the Carabao Cup.

Fellow centre-back Joe Gomez has made eight appearances this season and appears favourite to come into the side to face City, although his only two starts have also come in the League Cup.