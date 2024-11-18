Ian Holloway wants to ‘cleanse’ Swindon’s ‘haunted’ training ground

Ian Holloway says ‘strange things have been happening’ at Swindon’s training ground

Swindon boss Ian Holloway says he wants to “cleanse” the club’s training ground because he has been told it is haunted.

Holloway, 61, who was appointed by Swindon in October, said “there’s some strange things happening” after Robins skipper Ollie Clarke sustained a serious ankle injury last week during training.

Swindon currently sit just outside Sky Bet League Two’s bottom two and Holloway told BBC Radio Wiltshire: “I’m absolutely devastated, so I’m going to try and cleanse the training ground area because people are telling me it’s haunted.

“Seriously, there’s a graveyard somewhere near. Honestly, I’m not joking.

“I think our training ground is very close to an ancient burial site, so I’m going to get my wife to come up and say sorry to all these people and hopefully we’ll have a bit more luck.”

Holloway, who has managed eight previous clubs during his 28-year managerial career, revealed he did not want to follow former Birmingham boss Barry Fry’s example.

Fry was reported to have urinated in all four corners of the St Andrew’s pitch in the 1990s to lift a “curse” on the club during his side’s winless run.

“I don’t want to do what he did,” Holloway added. “I think he had to urinate on the corners of his pitch but I’m going to get my wife to come up with her sage.

Former Bristol Rovers, QPR and Blackpool boss Holloway is at his ninth club as manager (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“I’ve done the old Glastonbury stuff and the hail and welcome, all that stuff, brilliant – great if you believe it.

“Do I, really? I’m not sure but I’m going to get it just to help because there’s some strange things happening. Really is strange.”

Swindon secured their first point under Holloway in Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Accrington – Holloway’s second league game in charge – and sit 22nd in the table, one point above the relegation zone.