I don’t think VAR is improving things – Frustrated Dundee boss Tony Docherty

Dundee boss Tony Docherty does not see the point in having VAR if it cannot help officials reach the correct decision.

The Dark Blues took the lead against St Johnstone at Dens Park thanks to a Simon Murray goal, with Saints equalising through sub Graham Carey.

As the clock edged into the 90th minute, St Johnstone skipper Nicky Clark bundled home from close range for a dramatic late winner.

However, there was then a VAR check that lasted over six minutes.

With VAR unable to draw the lines to confirm whether Clark was offside because of other players in the way, referee Kevin Clancy was called to the pitchside monitor and he eventually decided the goal would stand.

Had it been ruled out, St Johnstone would still have been awarded a penalty for handball.

However, Dundee boss Docherty admitted he was still baffled over what occurred, saying: “I still don’t really understand it to be honest. I have been in to see the referee and I’m not sure.

“What I was told was that they were checking for offside – I think with Nicky Clark the goalscorer.

“But they couldn’t because of the amount of bodies that were there. They couldn’t determine whether he was on or offside, so we stuck with the on-field decision which the referee made and the goal stood, which I don’t understand. Why have we got VAR then?”

Docherty admitted that even if the goal had been ruled offside and a penalty was awarded against his team, he would have preferred to have that option.

“Absolutely. If there is a penalty kick you then have an opportunity to go and save that,” Docherty added.

“So I don’t understand and even going to speak to the referee and the delegate I’m still no further forward.

“Listen, we need to take ownership of our stuff in the game but again I have always asked for clarity, consistency and communication, but that today – and to take as long as it did in the stadium – I don’t see the point.

“I don’t think VAR is improving things.”

St Johnstone manager Simo Valakari was delighted his side came from behind to win the game, with the result lifting his side up to sixth in the Premiership table.

He said: “Overall, I thought we deserved to win this match. I’m very happy for our fans. They were fantastic.

“In the first half when we weren’t as dynamic as we would have liked to be they were pushing us on. Then, when we were attacking the end with our fans, they gave us a lot of energy.

“I was so happy for our fans and players. It was a great feeling at the end of the game.

“We needed those three points and there was no better way to get them than against our local rivals.”