I believe I am the right guy for Manchester United job – Ruben Amorim

Ruben Amorim believes he is the right man for Manchester United

Ruben Amorim rejected the notion that Manchester United is the impossible job as the new head coach described himself as the “right guy in the right moment”.

The 39-year-old arrived in England at the start of last week to begin work as Erik ten Hag’s permanent successor.

Amorim takes charge of United for the first time in Sunday’s highly-anticipated Premier League trip to Ipswich as the task of dragging the side up the standings gets under way.

United start the weekend in 13th spot and are a long way off challenging the country’s best but the Portuguese believes he is the man to restore them to that level.

Manchester United are 13th heading into the weekend (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I’m a little bit of a dreamer and I believe in myself,” Amorim, who won two league titles with Sporting Lisbon, said. “I also believe in the club. I think we have the same idea, the same mindset, so that can help.

“But I truly believe in the players also. I know that you guys don’t believe a lot in these players, but I believe a lot.

“I think we have room to improve and I want to try new things. You guys think it’s not possible, I think it’s possible. We will see in the end.”

Amorim is United’s sixth permanent manager since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013 having masterminded the club’s 20th top-flight title.

The Red Devils have not managed a sustained Premier League title push since then, leading to suggestions this has become the impossible job.

When that was put to Amorim, the new head coach said: “No, of course not. Call me naive, but I truly believe that I’m the right guy in the right moment.

“I could be wrong but the earth still will turn, the sun will rise again. It doesn’t matter, so I’m not worried about that. I truly believe that I’m the right guy for this job.”

Amorim spoke well at a packed press conference at United’s Carrington training ground, where nine Portuguese journalists were among the 50-or-so in attendance.

That external interest has struck him since he joined what he called a “global club”.

“I think we have to improve as a club,” Amorim said. “Every coach that comes here needs time. But acknowledge also that we have to win games and that’s it.

“You have different type of coaches, the same result. We will try to do our way, INEOS way, in my way, and try to win.”

Amorim reeled off the different profile of managers United have appointed since Ferguson retired, including compatriot Jose Mourinho – someone he spent a week with when he was in charge at Old Trafford.

“He sent me a message,” he added. “He told me that it’s a lovely club, big club, with lovely people. In that he’s correct. It still is.

“But a lot of things change. We are in a different building now. We are building a new one.

“I’m a different guy, I was learning at the time and I hope to teach something here to my players.

“But the club is still big, is still the best club in in England, and we want to win again. That’s all.”

Amorim’s approach is certainly different to those that have gone before him, with his favoured 3-4-3 formation to debut on Sunday despite limited preparation time due to international commitments.

“As a coach, you have to choose one way or another,” he said. “I choose always 100 per cent our way. I prefer to risk a little bit but to push in the first moment.

“If they feel that since the first day that I believe so much in our way of playing, they will believe too. So, there is no second doubts, no second way. It’s one way and we are going to do it.

“We will adapt some players because we don’t have the right profile. This team was built for a different system.

“But it’s the same thing playing with five or four. The principles are the same. The positioning is a little bit different.

“Maybe on Sunday when you will see the list of players, the starting 11, you don’t feel a lot of change. But you will feel it in the game in the positioning, in the way they receive the ball or to cover the ball. You see some changes.”