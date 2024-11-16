Hungary coach Adam Szalai’s ‘condition is stable’ after falling ill during game

Hungary coach Adam Szalai was taken ill during their match against the Netherlands (Patrick Post/AP)

Hungary coach Adam Szalai is in a stable condition after being taken ill during the Nations League loss to the Netherlands, the country’s football federation has said.

Szalai fell ill in the opening moments of the game and was taken to an Amsterdam hospital for an examination.

“Adam Szalai fell ill in the first minutes of the Netherlands-Hungary match, but his condition is stable and he is conscious,” a statement from the Hungarian Football Federation said.

“He was transported by ambulance to an Amsterdam hospital for examination.”

The match resumed and Hungary fell to a 4-0 defeat against the Netherlands.

Wout Weghorst and Cody Gakpo both scored from the penalty spot in the first half for the Oranje.

Denzel Dumfries and Teun Koopmeiners both struck after the break as the Netherlands sealed a spot in the quarter-finals of the competition ahead of Tuesday’s meeting with already relegated Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The Netherlands are second in Group A3, five points behind Germany, who recorded their largest Nations League victory with a 7-0 victory over Bosnia.

Jamal Musiala struck early on before Tim Kleindienst and Kai Havertz added first-half goals.

Florian Wirtz scored a stunning free-kick after the break before tapping in a second, substitute Leroy Sane got in on the act and Kleindienst scored again to round off a dominant display.

Wales continued their unbeaten record under Craig Bellamy with a goalless draw against Turkey.

Turkey had a great chance to wrap up Group B4 with a late penalty, but Kerem Akturkoglu sent his 89th-minute spot-kick against a post.

A point sees Wales sit second in the group and they are two points behind from Tuesday’s opponents Iceland, who earned a 2-0 win over Montenegro.

Orri Oskarsson broke the deadlock in the 74th minute before Isak Bergmann Johannesson made the game safe with two minutes of normal time to go.

In Group B1, Georges Mikautadze cancelled out Solomon Kvirkvelia’s seventh-minute own goal as Georgia drew 1-1 with Ukraine, while Albania against Czech Republic finished goalless.

Azerbaijan picked up their first point of the Nations League campaign with a goalless draw against Estonia in Group C1, while leaders Sweden earned a 2-1 win against Slovakia.

Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres continued his sparkling goalscoring form to fire Sweden ahead only three minutes in, but David Hancko soon levelled.

Alexander Isak’s 48th-minute goal proved to be the difference for Sweden to snatch victory and sit three points clear of Slovakia, who were reduced to 10 men in the 90th minute when Milan Skriniar was sent off with a second yellow card.

Moldova left it late as Virgiliu Postolachi struck in stoppage-time to snatch a 1-0 over Andorra in Group D2.