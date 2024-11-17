Hungary coach Adam Szalai posts brief but positive message after collapse

Hungary’s assistant coach Adam Szalai collapsed during the Nations League defeat to the Netherlands (Patrick Post/AP)

Hungary coach Adam Szalai has posted a brief but positive message on social media after collapsing during Saturday’s Nations League defeat to the Netherlands.

The Group A3 encounter in Amsterdam was halted for more than 10 minutes early in the game after Szalai was taken ill, with a medical tent erected around the dugout before the 36-year-old was taken to hospital in an ambulance.

The Hungarian Football Federation said on Saturday night that Szalai was “stable and he is conscious” and on Sunday the former Hungary striker posted a positive message on Facebook.

We would like to thank all involved in last night’s events for their extreme kindness and professionalism which made us feel that Ádám was treated the best possible way! Thank you very much @KNVB @OnsOranje @amsterdamumc @CruijffA @UEFA 🙏🏼 #NEDHUN — MLSZ (@MLSZhivatalos) November 17, 2024

Szalai said: “Thanks for the lots of messages, I’m doing well.”

Hungary’s players were visibly shaken by the incident and captain, Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai was in tears on the pitch.

Soon after the match had restarted, Hungary fell behind to Wout Weghorst’s penalty and Cody Gakpo also scored from the spot in first-half stoppage time before Denzel Dumfries and Teun Koopmeiners completed the scoring in a 4-0 loss.

Szalai, who scored 26 goals in 86 appearances for Hungary before retiring as a player in 2022, joined Hungary’s coaching staff under head coach Marco Rossi in October.