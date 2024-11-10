Hull booed off after home loss to West Brom as pressure increases on Tim Walter

West Brom got back to winning ways at Hull

Tim Walter’s position as Hull head coach was questioned by factions of supporters following a 2-1 home defeat against West Brom.

Hull were jeered off at full-time by some supporters after first-half goals from Karlan Grant and Josh Maja left the struggling Tigers seven games without a victory – and level on points with the Championship bottom three.

Joao Pedro’s excellent 40th-minute header kept alive Hull’s chances of avoiding defeat, but Carlos Corberan’s Baggies, who had gone eight matches without a win but are now back in the play-offs, held on to increase the pressure on Walter.

Despite having promised all-out, attacking football, the former Hamburg boss has been a divisive figure since replacing popular former manager Liam Rosenior in the summer.

And this damaging result did little to convince many supporters that he should remain at the MKM Stadium.

Perhaps aware of the uneasy atmosphere around the ground, the visitors began earnestly and took the lead after 12 minutes.

Grant was given too much space to cut inside from the left before striking towards goal.

Goalkeeper Ivor Pandur looked well positioned, but the ball spooned off centre-back Alfie Jones’ right knee and into the back of the net.

Hull responded purposefully, with Xavier Simons striking the underside of the crossbar with an artful side-footed hit from the edge of the penalty area.

But once Maja scored after 17 minutes there already appeared no way back for the Tigers.

Mikey Johnston sent over a fine deep cross from the left towards Darnell Furlong, who headed into a dangerous area.

Unmarked Maja rose well before heading downwards past Pandur, who could not react quickly enough.

Angry Hull fans predicting complete surrender from their side were nonetheless heartened by the reaction to the second goal.

Indeed, an encouraging spell of possession led to their deficit being reduced when Pedro brilliantly headed Charlie Hughes’ inviting cross into the top-left corner.

Further evidence to suggest Hull had not downed tools came after 58 minutes when Regan Slater headed Abdus Omur’s perfect delivery over the crossbar when it seemed easier to score.

West Brom still represented a threat going forward, though, and nearly added a third after 65 minutes.

Torbjorn Heggem’s well-executed overhead kick from 12 yards was goalbound but smartly tipped over by Pandur.

Hull, unsurprisingly given what was at stake, finished the game strongly but they were reduced to half-chances rather than anything definitive against well-drilled opponents.

Walter will have valid claims to suggest his team deserved a point, but the damage was done in the first half.

Time will tell whether this defeat has far greater consequences for the under-fire German.