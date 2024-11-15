How the Republic of Ireland players rated against Finland

Caoimhin Kelleher: Outstanding work from the Liverpool netminder. Dived full length to his right to keep out Finland’s penalty and was up in a flash to go the other way and keep out a shot from the rebound. 8

Matt Doherty: The were groans when the Wolves right back was named in the starting line-up. Called into this squad because of injuries, he put in a decent shift. Uronen caused him problems on the wing and he missed a sitter from a corner in the first half. 6

Liam Scales: The Celtic stopper is a lion-hearted defender. Put himself about with a series of blocks, tackles and headers. Can be dragged out of position at times but he’s willing to put his body on the line. 7

Nathan Collins: Ireland’s skipper reached a quarter-of-a-century of caps and his big toe kept the Finns out and deflected Lod’s shot onto the post as they pushed for the opening goal in the first half. Committed display. 7

Callum O’Dowda: Cardiff City wing-back is more comfortable going forward than defending. Failure to clear led to gilt-edged chance for Finns. Had some dodgy moments at the back but was involved in the goal and is a threat from set pieces. 6.5

Josh Cullen: A lot is asked of the Burnley midfielder who gives total commitment to the cause. Worked hard defensively in the Ireland engineroom to close down space and he kept the ball moving with accurate passing when Ireland had it. 7

Jason Knight: Two shots flashed over the bar. Knight is a creative spark in the Ireland midfield and showed his intent with an early booking as he competed to win the ball. 6.5

Head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson (centre) has warned the Republic of Ireland they will need to be better if they are to qualify for the 2026 World Cup finals (Brian Lawless/PA)

Mikey Johnston: His trickery on the left wing created the space for his well-flighted cross for Ferguson to attack at the back post. Came close with a second half curler but was caught in possession a couple of times too. 7

Festy Ebosele: An injury doubt before the game, Ebosele had Jere Uronen and Matti Peltola to contend with whenever he tried to break down the right wing. 6

Sammie Szmodics: Played up front off the shoulder of the last defender and always looking to run behind. Thought he had scored his first Ireland goal – he took the chance brilliantly – but turned to see the linesman’s flag up for offside. He was just off. 7

Evan Ferguson: Worked the line well and was a handful for Ivanov and Hoskonen. Johnston’s cross was perfect for him to attack and he made no mistake to score the winner. Sent Szomdics through for his ‘goal’ too. 8

Substitutes:

Finn Azaz: Replaced Ferguson after 75 minutes and worked hard to give Ireland an outlet. 6

Jayson Molumby: Impressive cameo. Showed good composure after replacing Ebsolele. 6

Dara O’Shea: Came in for Doherty to shore up left side of defence. 6

Tom Cannon: Not on long enough to be rated.

Ryan Manning: Not on long enough to be rated.