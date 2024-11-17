How the Republic of Ireland players rated against England

England's Harry Kane and the Republic of Ireland's Nathan Collins (right) battle for the ball during Sunday's UEFA Nations League match at Wembley Stadium. PICTURE: JOHN WALTON/PA

Caoimhin Kelleher: The Liverpool netminder saved Finland’s penalty on Thursday but couldn’t do the same at Wembley. Little real chance with any of the other goals. Did save well from Kane and Bowen but by then it was a damage-limitation exercise. 6.5

Dara O’Shea: Moved to right-back, the Ipswich Town defender had Anthony Gordon to contend with. Did well to clear at the back post early in the second half but Gordon beat him to the ball for England’s second. 6.5

Mark McGuinness: A demanding debut for the Luton defender. He lost Conor Gallagher for England’s third but showed promise. His height came in handy as England looked to go over the top of Ireland’s press, looked comfortable on the ball and made some well-timed tackles. 6

Liam Scales: The Celtic warrior drew a roar of delight from the Irish support with a blooded-and-thunder tackle on Kane. Turned by Bellingham, he took him down and was sent off for a second booking. 6

Nathan Collins: A busy night for the Irish skipper who pushed into midfield to make life difficult for the England ball carriers. After Scales’ red card he returned to defence. Made a series of interceptions, tackles and blocks. 7

Callum O’Dowda: Noni Madueke gave him a torrid time of it early on but O’Dowda stuck to his task at left-back and even managed to get forward as Ireland broke out of defence. 6.5

Festy Ebosele: Up against England left-back Lewis Hall, he made a couple of lung-busting breaks up the right wing to relieve the pressure on his defence. 6

Anthony Gordon fired home England’s second goal (John Walton/PA)

Josh Cullen: Under immense pressure in the early stages, he gave the ball away several times but he is a committed player and a good organiser in the heart of Ireland’s midfield. 6.5

Jayson Molumby: A determined shift from the West Brom midfielder. Showed his range of passing when he almost released Szmodics. Kept battling to the finish. 7

Sammie Szmodics: Had to do more defending the attacking and worked hard on the left wing to help manage the threat of Livramento and Madueke. Denied by a Walker interception as he almost broke through. 7

Evan Ferguson: Appeals for a first half penalty were ignored by referee Lambrechts. Ferguson beat Guehi to the ball but was bundled over as he tried to break away. 6

Substitutes:

Ryan Manning: In for Ebosele as Ireland looked to shore-up their defence. 5

Finn Azaz: Might have had a late shot but took too long to decide what to do. 5

Troy Parrot: Replaced Ferguson but unable to make an impact up front. 5

Andrew Moran: He had Ireland’s first shot after replacing for Cullen for the last 20 minutes. 6

Kasey McAteer: Blocked Kane shot in the closing stages. 5