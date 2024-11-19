Honduras handed supporter ban after Mexico boss Javier Aguirre hit by beer can

Mexico head coach Javier Aguirre was struck in the head during a match against Honduras (Moises Castillo/AP)

Honduras have been ordered to play their next home match behind closed doors after Mexico coach Javier Aguirre was hit by a can of beer following the first leg of their CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final.

Aguirre was left with blood pouring down his face when he was struck as he approached Honduras manager Reinaldo Rueda for a post-match handshake.

CONCACAF opened an investigation and has punished Honduras for “failing to implement adequate stadium security measures”.

The governing body also warned that “more severe sanctions” could be imposed if similar incidents occur at future matches.

Honduras won the game 2-0, with the second leg scheduled for Wednesday.