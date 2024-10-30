Hibernian boss David Gray wanted more than draw from Ross County clash

David Gray said Hibernian were looking for more than a point at Ross County considering the position they find themselves in the William Hill Premiership.

A drab goalless draw was enough to lift Hibs off the foot of the table after rivals Hearts lost 2-1 against Kilmarnock.

But Gray was looking to take more away from Dingwall with a result that could have got them further up the table.

However, he said a point away from home is never a bad result.

He said: “A clean sheet and a point away from home is never bad thing.

“But with the situation we find ourselves in, we know we needed more than that.

“It was a bit flat, especially the first half, and that was my message to the players at half time – when there is not much happening we have to compose ourselves.

“The second half was much better, we were more aggressive and played with more energy and dominated the second half. But there was a lack of quality in the final third.

“The execution and finish at the end wasn’t there. A point away from home is the pleasing side to it.”

Gray says his team have come under fire for their defensive performances this season, but said his back line deserved full credit in Dingwall.

“We have come under criticism defensively with the situation we find ourselves in and the position we are in the table.

“As a back four you pride yourselves on clean sheets. Even the boys at the front were working hard, defensively I thought we were OK and that was reflected in the fact we had a clean sheet.

“But we needed more quality going forward with belief and desire to win the game.”

Ross County manager Don Cowie felt his team were better in the first half but second best after the break.

He was happy with a point at full time which leaves them in eighth place.

“I think any point is a good point in the Premier League,” Cowie said.

“We were the better team first half and Hibs shaded it second half. When you don’t hit the heights in the second half it is important you don’t lose the game.

“It was an important clean sheet. I spoke about it before the game, Hibs have good individuals up front and we kept them quiet.

“They have top quality players who can change the game – Martin Boyle, Junior Hoilett and Elie Youan.

“But we made sure the foundation of the performance was that we kept them quiet really well. We could have been better going forward but it was a good point overall.”