Hibernian beat Motherwell to end winless run and move off foot of Premiership

Hibernian hoisted themselves off the foot of the William Hill Premiership after beating Motherwell 3-0 to claim only their second away league win of 2024.

First-half goals from Junior Hoilett and on-loan Swansea forward Mykola Kuharevich set the stage for a straightforward success.

Substitute Josh Campbell made it 3-0 late on as David Gray’s men claimed their first win in any competition since mid-September and demoted rivals Hearts to bottom place.

In a season synonymous with Hibs coughing up leads, manager Gray will be hugely encouraged by his side’s new-found composure.

A strangely subdued Stuart Kettlewell home side failed to bounce back from their loss at Ross County and remain fifth.

Gray stuck by the 3-4-1-2 formation he switched to for the 3-3 midweek draw against Aberdeen and this proved to be a far more solid defensive display, earning a third clean sheet of the league campaign.

Gray urged his men to make Rocky Bushiri’s stoppage-time equaliser against the Dons a turning point for their troubles and got the desired response – with a helping hand from Motherwell.

Hibs were gifted their first opportunity after 26 minutes, and they took full advantage.

Home goalkeeper Aston Oxborough missed the ball as he swung a punch at Nicky Cadden’s cross and Hoilett, who presumably had been expecting the keeper to deal with the delivery, did well to react to his good fortune and steer a sidefoot volley into the empty net.

Elie Youan sent a free header from Chris Cadden’s cross straight into Oxborough’s arms as Hibs sought to extend their lead before the break.

But there was no cause to rue that missed opportunity as the visitors comfortably doubled their advantage in the 38th minute.

Nicky Cadden’s free-kick was forced away for a corner by Oxborough at full stretch, and the resulting delivery was weakly dealt with by Motherwell.

Youan flicked on and Warren O’Hora and Jack Iredale had bites at forcing the ball goalwards before Kuharevich bundled home from a yard out following a scramble, with the home defence unable to clear.

Kettlewell replaced Andy Halliday and Apostolos Stamatelopoulos with Tony Watt and Zach Robinson at the break and it was one of the newcomers who almost brought Motherwell back into the game.

Robinson’s hook shot from eight yards was tipped over by Jordan Smith after 61 minutes.

However, that was as nervy as it got for Hibs and they enjoyed plenty of possession without creating much until they wrapped up the win eight minutes from time.

Motherwell’s central defence let a long ball forward from keeper Smith bounce and Dwight Gayle pounced to set up fellow substitute Campbell to fire home his first of goal the season.

Motherwell were unable to find even a consolation goal, although they came close in the 87th minute when replacement Moses Ebiye struck the post.