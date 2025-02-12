Harry Kane strike gives Bayern Munich one-goal advantage after Celtic first leg

Harry Kane’s volley proved decisive as Bayern Munich secured a 2-1 victory at Celtic Park in the first leg of their Champions League play-off tie.

However, Daizen Maeda’s 79th-minute goal gave Celtic a glimmer of hope after they belatedly put the German side under pressure.

Bayern dominated the first half and Michael Olise’s emphatic finish opened the scoring with virtually the last kick before the break.

Harry Kane volleys home Bayern Munich’s second goal (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Kane capitalised on some non-existent marking to double the lead early in the second half, but Maeda’s close-range header gives the travelling Celtic fans at least a touch of optimism ahead of next Tuesday’s second leg.

The Hoops fans had far more than that inside 30 seconds of kick-off when former Bayern Munich second-team winger Nicolas Kuhn cut in from the right wing and fired home from 18 yards. But Adam Idah was flagged offside after jumping over the incoming shot.

The opening action was not indicative of what was to follow. Bayern quickly gained control of possession, pinned Celtic back and looked threatening.

Kasper Schmeichel soon pulled off a stop from Olise following the wide player’s one-two with Kane.

Almost a PERFECT start for Celtic – but the linesman has his flag up ❌ Niclas Kuhn cuts in and fires a brilliant shot into the back of the net after 26 seconds, but Adam Idah is in an offside position.

Celtic struggled to make any inroads in the first half and the one time they looked to have caught Bayern on the break, Maeda could not spot Kuhn in space and veered the opposite way.

Although Kane missed a free header beyond the far post, the home side were generally resolute in defence until first-half stoppage-time.

Centre-back Dayot Upamecano’s diagonal ball allowed Olise to run at Greg Taylor and the winger got the benefit of a double ricochet before lashing a powerful left-footed strike into the roof of the net from a tight angle.

Celtic were back under pressure immediately after the interval and Kane was somehow completely unmarked when he volleyed home Joshua Kimmich’s deep corner in the 49th minute.

A gift for Harry Kane 🎁 All alone at the back post, and the England captain makes no mistake, brilliantly finishing to double Bayern's lead ⚽️

At no point was anyone picking up the England captain, who netted his 29th goal of the season.

Celtic had a swift chance to respond when Arne Engels cut the ball back to Reo Hatate in space on the edge of the box, but the Japan midfielder lacked conviction with his shot, which was blocked in the goalmouth.

The home side almost got a lifeline after a lengthy VAR check and review of Upamecano’s penalty-box challenge on Engels, but Spanish referee Jesus Gil Manzano ultimately awarded a drop ball after studying footage.

Schmeichel saved from substitute Serge Gnabry before slack play from the visitors almost let Celtic back in the game.

Daizen Maeda got Celtic back into the tie (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Maeda intercepted a short pass-back and zipped past Manuel Neuer, however the angle was too acute and his effort drifted beyond the far post.

Maeda would not have to wait long to get his goal. The Japan attacker headed home after Yang Hyun-jun had volleyed the ball into the goalmouth following an Engels corner.

Suddenly Celtic had belief and they pushed for an equaliser. Hatate and substitute Jeffrey Schlupp saw shots blocked inside the box and Jota blazed well over from 18 yards.

Alistair Johnston had the best chance to equalise after being set up by Engels but Neuer palmed away the right-back’s shot.