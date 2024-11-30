Harry Kane says his injury is not that bad – Bayern boss Vincent Kompany

Harry Kane does not believe the injury he suffered in Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga draw with Borussia Dortmund is serious, according to his club boss Vincent Kompany.

The England captain limped off before half-time at Signal Iduna Park with what appeared to be a hamstring problem.

“Harry says it’s not that bad. He now needs to have a scan, and then we’ll know more,” Bayern head coach Kompany was quoted as saying on the club website.

🔄 Kane picks up an injury and has to come off the pitch. Müller replaces him in attack. ♦️ 33' #BVBFCB 1-0 ♦️ pic.twitter.com/w9N8HaSdFA — FC Bayern (@FCBayernEN) November 30, 2024

The 31-year-old former Tottenham forward looks unlikely to feature in the DFB-Pokal clash with Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday, however.

Kompany added: “It’ll be tight for Tuesday. I don’t know many players who recover that quickly.”