Harry Kane hits hat-trick to break Erling Haaland record in Bayern Munich win

Harry Kane became the fastest player to 50 Bundesliga goals (Matthias Schrader/AP)

Harry Kane scored a hat-trick in Bayern Munich’s 3-0 win over Augsburg to break Erling Haaland’s Bundesliga record for the fastest player to 50 Bundesliga goals.

The England captain’s seventh treble since moving to Germany – taking him to 14 league goals for the season – not only extended Bayern’s lead at the top to eight points but saw him smash Haaland’s previous mark.

Kane brought up his half-century in 43 league matches, seven quicker than Haaland managed for Borussia Dortmund.

They came with two second-half penalties, dispatched in his usual clinical manner, before taking the matchball at the death when an outrageous piece of control from Leon Goretzka’s cross allowed him to head home into an empty net.

In France, Joao Neves’ first-half scorcher helped Paris St Germain to a fifth successive Ligue 1 win as they beat Toulouse 3-0.

The Portuguese sent a first-time volley into the bottom corner before late strikes from Lucas Beraldo and Vitinha earned Luis Enrique’s men the three points.

Victory keeps them six points clear of Monaco, who also won on Friday night.

They were 3-2 victors in an enthralling battle in the principality against Brest.

Goals from Maghnes Akliouche and Aleksandr Golovin put them 2-0 up inside 25 minutes, before Abdallah Sima brought the visitors back into it after the break.

Akliouche’s second made it 3-1 in the first minute of time added on before Ludovic Ajorque produced a nervy last few seconds with a goal at the death.

Two goals in four second-half minutes earned Getafe a 2-0 win over Real Valladolid in LaLiga.

Alvaro Rodriguez scored in the 70th minute and then Allan Nyom killed the game as the hosts moved clear of the relegation zone.