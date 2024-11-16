Harry Kane: England withdrawals could harm squad’s togetherness

Harry Kane is not happy with players pulling out of international duty

Captain Harry Kane is worried England’s World Cup chances could be hindered if players continue to withdraw from international camps en masse.

England’s preparations for matches with Greece on Thursday and the Republic of Ireland on Sunday were hit with eight players withdrawing before they even met up at St George’s Park.

A further two players returned to their club ahead of the Wembley date with Ireland.

England’s squad has been hit by a number of withdrawals (John Walton/PA)

England’s success under Gareth Southgate, reaching two European Championship finals, a World Cup semi-final and a quarter-final, was built on a togetherness and culture the former boss cultivated and Kane knows that could easily be lost.

“It takes a long time to build and maybe not so long to lose if you’re not careful,” he warned.

“Ultimately, we have had some really good tournaments and it is about using that experience, sharing those experiences to the players who haven’t had as much exposure to that.

“The November camp has always been a difficult camp. Even when you look at other years, there have been players who have pulled out.

Harry Kane does not want to lose the togetherness England had under Gareth Southgate (Adam Davy/PA)

“It is a tough stage of the season. You are carrying injuries, you are in the heart of a lot of games.

“It is just my opinion that England is really important. After a major championship like the summer, sometimes these September, October and November camps get forgotten about a little bit, just in terms of how important they are because if we win tomorrow now, it sets us up really well for the year ahead to the World Cup.

“These are the camps as well where you deal with that culture and togetherness that leads you into a World Cup.

“It was just a reminder that playing for England is really, really special and for me personally is one of the greatest things I do as a professional footballer and I will always try and do it whenever I am available.”